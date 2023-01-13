ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

fox56news.com

Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.

Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
iheart.com

Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Kentucky

It may be winter but that doesn't mean that you can't get out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. That includes some gorgeous waterfalls. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state. The website states, "Can a bucket list have 50 entries? Your's may soon have a few more after you check out these top beauties all around the country."
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival Named One of the Best Food Fests in U.S.

The World Chicken Festival has been a tasty staple in Kentucky for over 30 years, but if you're like me, you might not have heard of it. When you think of Kentucky one of the first things that might pop into your head is fried chicken. The two are synonymous with each other thanks to the fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is from (and founded KFC) in Laurel County, Kentucky. So naturally, the state of Kentucky would embrace its fried chicken heritage with a big festival, right?
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Storms and A Big Change

Good afternoon, folks. Showers and storms are pressing across western Kentucky and bringing the low-end threat for severe storms. This is ahead of a bigger weather change on tap in the coming days. It’s one that brings winter back in here and likely takes us into another harsh setup.
KENTUCKY STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

