wymt.com
Chicken owners see demand for farm fresh eggs amid egg price increases
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - The price of eggs has increased dramatically over the past year which has left some consumers wondering if owning their own chicken for eggs would be financially beneficial. One year ago, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $1.92. Now, the...
fox56news.com
Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
Whatever happened to hemp?
Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tax season is nearly here, with significant tax changes in Kentucky for 2023
PADUCAH — When you file your taxes this year in Kentucky, you might be getting more money back into your pocket. The Kentucky state income tax has decreased by 0.05%, setting the state income tax at 4.5%. That little change is the start of Kentucky's efforts of getting the income tax down to zero.
wymt.com
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
iheart.com
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Kentucky
It may be winter but that doesn't mean that you can't get out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. That includes some gorgeous waterfalls. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state. The website states, "Can a bucket list have 50 entries? Your's may soon have a few more after you check out these top beauties all around the country."
KY records rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths over past week, decrease in hospitalizations, positivity rate
Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
spectrumnews1.com
Leaders highlight rising opioid overdoses, deaths in Kentucky's Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky cities can now help fight the increasing opioid crisis with new funding headed to communities around the state. Lexington is among the cities leading the charge in helping end the opioid epidemic that leaders say is affecting Black community in alarming numbers. The commission, formed...
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival Named One of the Best Food Fests in U.S.
The World Chicken Festival has been a tasty staple in Kentucky for over 30 years, but if you're like me, you might not have heard of it. When you think of Kentucky one of the first things that might pop into your head is fried chicken. The two are synonymous with each other thanks to the fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is from (and founded KFC) in Laurel County, Kentucky. So naturally, the state of Kentucky would embrace its fried chicken heritage with a big festival, right?
WBKO
High demand for diabetes drug helps treat other illnesses, leads to shortage
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States is experiencing a number of shortages in medical supplies and medicines. A drug used to treat diabetes is perhaps among the greatest shortage. According to Kentucky Health News, the number of people living with diabetes in Kentucky has increased by 28 percent since...
Kentucky Mission Offers Home In A Box For Tornado Victims-Here’s How To Apply
Tornadoes have swept through the Bluegrass and caused severe devastation to many families. One Kentucky mission is helping them to recover one box at a time. Owensboro's St. Vincent de Paul is always serving the community in whatever ways it can to make it better. We serve our neighbors in...
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Storms and A Big Change
Good afternoon, folks. Showers and storms are pressing across western Kentucky and bringing the low-end threat for severe storms. This is ahead of a bigger weather change on tap in the coming days. It’s one that brings winter back in here and likely takes us into another harsh setup.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
fox56news.com
Lexington Black community tackling drug crisis: ‘Dad, I am addicted to opioids’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky is in a constant fight to stop the opioid epidemic. A Tuesday town hall meeting in Lexington addressed how it’s impacting the Black community. Urban county council members, in partnership with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, heard from people who have...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
