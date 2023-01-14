ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Rising California river could cut off some homes as storms resume

By Sharon Bernstein and Nathan Frandino
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SALINAS, Calif., Jan 13 (Reuters) - California's Salinas River began creeping over its banks on Friday morning, flooding roads leading to nearby communities where 24,000 people were urged to evacuate in the face of yet another in a series of storms that have pelted the state.

Farmers worked feverishly to erect berms to protect their fields in the part of Monterey County just off California's central coast, while residents lay sandbags or sought to leave before rising water cut access to their homes.

To the north in San Francisco, officials on Friday warned of flooding and power outages, and asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel over the weekend.

Friday's storms were the latest in a series of so-called atmospheric rivers that have deluged California since late December. The storms have killed at least 19 people, flooded inland areas and generated three-story high waves along the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPIsl_0kE4eLyl00

The weather service AccuWeather estimates the storms have caused up to $34 billion in damage thus far.

"It's a tremendous amount of water," said Monterey County Chief Public Information Officer Nick Pasculli, describing the slow rise of the Salinas River. Visiting the area on Friday morning, Pasculli saw the muddy water creep onto secondary and tertiary roads and watched farmers rush to protect their assets.

On Thursday, rain-soaked Californians took advantage of a break in the weeks-long deluge to haul away dead trees, restore downed power lines and prepare new stacks of sandbags. But by Friday the rain had begun anew.

At least two more storm systems were set to pound California and the Pacific Northwest starting on Friday and over the weekend, the National Weather Service said, including another atmospheric river, systems of dense moisture funneled into California from the tropical Pacific. Seven such weather systems have already hit the state over the past two weeks.

The heavy rains have eased California's historic drought but not ended it, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed on Thursday. The state is no longer considered to be in extreme drought or exceptional drought, the two worst categories, but much of the state is still considered to be experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?

While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Up to two inches (5 cm) of rain was predicted for the saturated Sacramento Valley, where residents of semi-rural Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River continued to rise. The warning was downgraded from an evacuation order Sunday afternoon. Gusts and up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow were expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened after being closed most of Saturday because of slick roads and snow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

California Reservoir Levels Steadily Rising After All These Storms, According to State Agencies

After three years of drought, this winter’s unforgettable rains have replenished at least some of the state’s water storage, KRON4 reported. After consecutive years of droughts, many of the state’s reservoirs had dipped to drought emergency levels. California always receives the vast majority of its precipitation between November and March, but recent years hadn’t received much precipitation to refill them (a more and more common occurrence as climate change accelerates).
CALIFORNIA STATE
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
Phys.org

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy