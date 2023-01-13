Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama is losing a former five-star recruit to the transfer portal. Junior linebacker Demouy Kennedy became the latest member of the Crimson Tide to announce his pending transfer from the program, entering his name in the portal Tuesday night. The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Scarlet Nation
Where Alabama Basketball is ranked after Arkansas, LSU wins
Alabama men's basketball remained at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Crimson Tide remained the highest-SEC team to be ranked this week thanks to wins at then-No. 15 Arkansas and at home against LSU. Despite the impressive road win, Alabama remained behind No. 1 Houston, No. 2...
Scarlet Nation
Nate Oats sheds light on Darius Miles' absence prior to Sunday's arrest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During a Monday press conference Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats shed insight on Darius Miles’ four-game absence from the team prior to the forward’s arrest on charges of capital murder Sunday. Miles was arrested Sunday following a shooting incident that involved the death...
Scarlet Nation
Remaining Alabama team available against Vanderbilt after Miles' incident
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats said his team will be "available and ready to play" when it travels to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. The game will take place two days after former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles was arrested on Sunday and...
Scarlet Nation
How Alabama basketball is dealing with the news of Darius Miles' arrest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala — A little more than 24 hours after celebrating a victory over LSU, Alabama basketball players met Sunday night to discuss the sobering news of Darius Miles’ arrest for capital murder. Miles was was one of two men arrested in a fatal shooting that took place...
Scarlet Nation
Everything Nate Oats said during Monday's press conference
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the arrest of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder on Sunday. Here's everything he said during his Monday press conference. Opening statement... "I just wanted to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family...
Scarlet Nation
Rebels add UAB transfer McGee to bolster offensive line
Quincy McGee was pushing 420 pounds at one point during his time at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Some four years and almost 130 pounds later, McGee is headed for Ole Miss, likely to be a big part of a Southeastern Conference offensive line. McGee, who played the past two seasons...
Scarlet Nation
Tide basketball player Darius Miles arrested for capital murder
A day after being ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, Alabama forward Darius Miles has been arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Miles, 21, is one of two men charged in the case along with Michael Lynn Davis, 20.
