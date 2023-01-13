ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

7x7.com

Chef Masaharu Morimoto ​pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.

Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
Silicon Valley

The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville

Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
HAWAII STATE
sfstandard.com

How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco

San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

San Francisco May Be First City in the Nation To Ban Dog Shock Collars

San Francisco might become the first city in the nation to ban dog shock collars—but the news has divided the local dog community. Last fall, SF dog trainers and animal welfare advocates proposed a shock collar ban for the city of San Francisco, the first of its kind for a major metropolitan region. These e-collars use what is called “static correction” to address dogs’ negative behaviors, and are often referred as “shock collars” because they train dogs by zapping them with varying levels of electricity or vibrations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin

One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

Santa Clara gets second location of Oakland shawarma restaurant named among top new eateries in the country

The chicken wrap from Shawarmaji. (Photo by Julia Brown) Shawarmaji, a popular Oakland-based shawarma restaurant offering Jordan-style street food, recently opened its second location in Santa Clara. The original restaurant drew buzz when it was named to Esquire's top 40 new restaurants in America in 2021. "It is insanely delicious,"...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

