Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Crash report gives eyewitness accounts of Gulf helicopter crash that killed four
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Dec. 29 helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico. The pilot and three offshore workers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.
fox8live.com
Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux
Meraux, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently working to contain a spill in the Mississippi River that happened Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. According to Coast Guard officials, a dredging vessel capsized early yesterday morning, near Meraux. Two people were onboard the vessel and were rescued by good...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
fox8live.com
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.
fox8live.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District. Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
One dead in Hollygrove house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a house fire in Hollygrove, a person is dead, according to the New Orleans Fire Dept. The blaze occurred in the 9500 block of Cohn Street. Responders shared a photo of the aftermath, an image depicting severe damage to its structure. A cause for the...
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Latest shootings leave two hospitalized
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Reese Harper, police are still trying to figure out where the two shootings happened.
fox8live.com
Debris on I-10 West at Poydras is causing lane closure and heavy delays
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Debris on I-10 West at the Poydras Street exit is causing delays and traffic congestion and the two right lanes are blocked and causing congestion up to Franklin Ave. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the...
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood. Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was...
Woman spots stolen car in security video
NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As residents complained about garbage left to rot on the streets for weeks, the company contracted to collect that trash in several neighborhoods was pleading with the city of New Orleans to fully pay the bills. The owner of Metro Service Group, Jimmie Woods, admits that...
fox8live.com
Telly Hankton cousin named as ‘person of interest’ in December Central City homicide case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second cousin of notorious former Central City drug kingpin Telly Hankton is being sought by New Orleans police as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a December homicide. The NOPD said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it is seeking 30-year-old Monique Hankton, in...
fox8live.com
Man, woman slain in double homicide near Westwego, JPSO says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - An adult man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday night (Jan. 17) inside a house in an unincorporated area near Westwego, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed by authorities. Deputies responding to a report...
WDSU
Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
fox8live.com
Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Divorce filing implicates Mayor Cantrell of extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New details of a divorce petition obtained by Fox 8 imply New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was involved in an extramarital affair with one of the city’s police officers. The filing raises more questions about her use of time and taxpayer money. The wife of...
Comments / 0