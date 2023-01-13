ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Crash report gives eyewitness accounts of Gulf helicopter crash that killed four

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Dec. 29 helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico. The pilot and three offshore workers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux

Meraux, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently working to contain a spill in the Mississippi River that happened Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. According to Coast Guard officials, a dredging vessel capsized early yesterday morning, near Meraux. Two people were onboard the vessel and were rescued by good...
MERAUX, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District. Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

One dead in Hollygrove house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a house fire in Hollygrove, a person is dead, according to the New Orleans Fire Dept. The blaze occurred in the 9500 block of Cohn Street. Responders shared a photo of the aftermath, an image depicting severe damage to its structure. A cause for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood. Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman spots stolen car in security video

NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man, woman slain in double homicide near Westwego, JPSO says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - An adult man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday night (Jan. 17) inside a house in an unincorporated area near Westwego, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed by authorities. Deputies responding to a report...
WESTWEGO, LA
WDSU

Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
fox8live.com

Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy