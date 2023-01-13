ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA ( SC)– The annual King Day at the Dome is set for Monday January 16, 2023. King Day at the Dome will begin with an 8am Prayer Service at Zion Baptist Church. At 9:30am there will be a march to the State House. The MLK rally at the...
USC holds annual MLK Commemorative Breakfast

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina’s annual MLK Commemorative Breakfast celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King. Faculty and staff gathered in USC’s Russell House to enjoy breakfast together before hearing from guest speakers. The Assistant Professor of Education at Harvard University, Dr....
Community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with a Manifestation Mixer

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WOLO) – Community members in Saint Matthews gathered to celebrate Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a Manifestation Mixer. Event organizer Dominique Doe is an accounting and spiritual coach who says she held the event because South Carolina does not have enough Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations. Doe says the mixer continues Reverend Kings’ dream which is to encourage and give back to people in the community.
Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
Newberry leaders discuss legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As celebrations to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. happen around the Midlands, Newberry leaders discuss the impact the MLK National Holiday provides. Reverend and Dr. Lerone Wilder, Assistant Professor of Religion at Newberry College, specializes in MLK studies and teaches a course...
Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative. Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the...
City of Columbia to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with event on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia announced it will host the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2023. Naismith Hall of Famer Alex English, Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann, City Council, City Parks and Recreation Officials, City Officials will all take part in the event.
Boston named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston earned her second SEC Player of the Week award of the season after a pair of dominant performances last week. It marks her eighth career selection for the award and 13 overall weekly award from the SEC (5 freshman of the week).
Pet of the Week: Brownie!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO): Meet Brownie! This 2-year-old Boxer-Harrier mix is ready to find her ‘furever’ home!. Brownie came to the shelter as a stray, but did have a previous owner who eventually surrendered her to Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter officials say Brownie is great with other dogs, loves people, and would probably be great with kids as well, but meet and greets are always recommended if you have other pets or little ones in the home.
DHEC: Free Radon test kit offered in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— January is National Radon Action Month and DHEC is offering a free way to test for the radioactive natural gas. It is an odorless, colorless and tasteless naturally occurring radioactive gas. DHEC says the only way to know if you have high levels of it in...
Alternate driving routes due to barricaded subject at McSwain Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia and West Columbia Police Department are suggesting several alternate driving routes during the ongoing police situation at McSwain Drive. The following roads and intersections are currently blocked due to the suspect firing shots from the hotel room at the Hilton Garden...
Boston keeps No. 1 South Carolina perfect in 81-50 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 71st career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight with a 81-50 victory over Missouri on Sunday. Boston’s 11th game with double-figure points and rebounds moved her with one of program-record holder...
Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
Chevrolet unveils first hybrid Corvette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— General Motors is rolling out the first-ever hybrid Corvette 70 years after the very first Corvette was unveiled. The E-Ray’s front wheels use an electric motor and the back ones rely on a gasoline engine. It is GM’s fastest accelerating Corvette model ever with 655...
City officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia at full capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —City of Columbia officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia, the campus for people experiencing homelessness, is now at 100% capacity. Rapid Shelter Columbia has been in full operation since November 1st, 2022. The campus on Calhoun Street is equipped with 50 individual pallet units for people experiencing...
Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips. In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes. To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these...
