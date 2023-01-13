Read full article on original website
The Verge
Beyond Good and Evil 2 development continues amidst Ubisoft cancellations
After Ubisoft canceled three unannounced projects last week alongside yet another delay for Skull and Bones, questions are inevitably being asked about the publisher’s other development-hell project: Beyond Good and Evil 2. The good news is that work on the game is still under way. The bad news is that its actual release date is just as unclear as ever.
The Verge
You might need a new PC to play Forspoken properly
From the beginning, Forspoken was pitched as a technological showcase for PS5 and PC, offering the latest in SSD game load times and AI upscaling technology. But until today, it hadn’t quite sunk in just how much power the “magical parkour” game will demand. Square Enix has now revealed the PC system requirements, and I’m honestly not sure my midrange gaming rig can handle it.
