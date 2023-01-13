Read full article on original website
Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
Aaron Shatz: Schwartz fits in well with Browns' analytics
Aaron Shatz, analyst for Football Outsiders and creator of DVOA, thinks Jim Schwartz fits in well with the Browns’ analytics as he breaks down what Cleveland’s new defense will look like and what to look for in the next round of the NFL playoffs.
