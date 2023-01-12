ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Indiana basketball vs. Illinois TV, radio, trends

Indiana basketball is a prime example of how a few days can change a team's fortunes. IU's next stop is a visit to Illinois. The Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) reversed three games of defensive lapses by shutting down Wisconsin in a 63-45 victory. They had allowed at least 40 points in four their previous six halves before clamping down on the Badgers. Wisconsin shot 32.1% from the field, 20.8% on 3-pointers and 36.4% on free throws.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

