Indiana basketball is a prime example of how a few days can change a team's fortunes. IU's next stop is a visit to Illinois. The Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) reversed three games of defensive lapses by shutting down Wisconsin in a 63-45 victory. They had allowed at least 40 points in four their previous six halves before clamping down on the Badgers. Wisconsin shot 32.1% from the field, 20.8% on 3-pointers and 36.4% on free throws.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO