BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee

Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC

Jhon Duran: Aston Villa agree £18m deal for Chicago Fire striker

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
SB Nation

On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse

Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.

