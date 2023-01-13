Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee
Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby
Ramsdale had been the game's MVP after making seven saves in a 2-0 win for the Gunners.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
BBC
Jhon Duran: Aston Villa agree £18m deal for Chicago Fire striker
Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a...
Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings
Erik Ten Hag is prepared to once again turn to the Dutch top flight to sign new talent for Manchester United.
BBC
SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race
Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Wayne Pivac: Former Wales head coach 'disappointed' not to realise World Cup dream
Former head coach Wayne Pivac says he was left frustrated after his dismissal denied him the chance to lead Wales through to this year's World Cup. Pivac was sacked in December 2022 and replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland. Pivac's exit came nine months before the New Zealander was due...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups
All the information about where to watch Chelsea play Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
SB Nation
On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse
Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.
Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls
Watch the highlights as a rampant Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Comments / 0