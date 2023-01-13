ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

WAVY News 10

New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
HBCU Gameday

Howard steals win at Norfolk State in MEAC thriller

Howard knocked off one of the top HBCU teams, Norfolk State, in a thrilling 86-84 contest on Saturday evening. Norfolk State went into halftime with a nine-point lead, but Howard wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Spartans 49-38 in the second half to come out on top, with a meltdown from the […] The post Howard steals win at Norfolk State in MEAC thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary following shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary School after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher last Friday. Karen Lynch, who currently serves as extended learning supervisor, is now leading the Richneck Elementary team, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. The spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
jamescitycountyva.gov

Updated Jan. 14: Public to be on the Lookout for Missing Person: JCCPD

Jan. 14 Update: In the late evening of Jan. 13, Aonesty Selby was found deceased by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office. A death investigation is underway. Original News Flash: We are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for Aonesty Selby, an 18-year-old Black female (5’11, 160lbs) who was reportedly last seen by family on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She may be accompanied by a male named “Darius Jones” or a male by the name of “Tyrique” (spelling/pronunciation may be inaccurate) in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
nkccnews.com

Lady Trojans snap losing skid with big victory over Bruton

Turning the page into 2023 hasn’t been very kind to the New Kent Lady Trojans as they have dropped every contest. But a combination of preparation along with a ramped defense put that losing skid to an end. New Kent’s Lady Trojans jumped out on the visiting Bruton Lady...
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE

