Jan. 14 Update: In the late evening of Jan. 13, Aonesty Selby was found deceased by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office. A death investigation is underway. Original News Flash: We are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for Aonesty Selby, an 18-year-old Black female (5’11, 160lbs) who was reportedly last seen by family on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She may be accompanied by a male named “Darius Jones” or a male by the name of “Tyrique” (spelling/pronunciation may be inaccurate) in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO