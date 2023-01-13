Read full article on original website
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
Delegate introduces bill to award diploma to high school seniors who die before graduation
Richmond Democratic Del. Dawn Adams received a letter in June from a mother who had lost her son to gun violence in November 2021. It had been her son’s lifelong dream to graduate high school and get his diploma, but he had died before he finished his senior year.
Virginia Union hands Virginia State first CIAA loss
Virginia Union came into Virginia State's back yard and came out with a big CIAA win in the 2023 Freedom Classic. The post Virginia Union hands Virginia State first CIAA loss appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Howard steals win at Norfolk State in MEAC thriller
Howard knocked off one of the top HBCU teams, Norfolk State, in a thrilling 86-84 contest on Saturday evening. Norfolk State went into halftime with a nine-point lead, but Howard wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Spartans 49-38 in the second half to come out on top, with a meltdown from the […] The post Howard steals win at Norfolk State in MEAC thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Petersburg celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the 50th year
Petersburg has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday for five decades, longer than most other places in the country, and marked their 50th celebration of the day on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Coats donated to Petersburg elementary school students in need
Coats of different colors and styles were donated and distributed to elementary students in need as part of a push to keep children warm in the winter months.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary following shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary School after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher last Friday. Karen Lynch, who currently serves as extended learning supervisor, is now leading the Richneck Elementary team, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. The spokesperson said...
33 years ago, Doug Wilder became the first Black governor in U.S. history
RICHMOND, Va. — It was a monumental day 33 years ago Friday. But the day would go down in history as something much bigger: Wilder became the first African American governor in United States history. Standing in the shadows of a confederate general at the state capitol in Richmond,...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
City closings, events planned for MLK Jr. Day
This year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday is observed on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Updated Jan. 14: Public to be on the Lookout for Missing Person: JCCPD
Jan. 14 Update: In the late evening of Jan. 13, Aonesty Selby was found deceased by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office. A death investigation is underway. Original News Flash: We are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for Aonesty Selby, an 18-year-old Black female (5’11, 160lbs) who was reportedly last seen by family on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She may be accompanied by a male named “Darius Jones” or a male by the name of “Tyrique” (spelling/pronunciation may be inaccurate) in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area.
Lady Trojans snap losing skid with big victory over Bruton
Turning the page into 2023 hasn’t been very kind to the New Kent Lady Trojans as they have dropped every contest. But a combination of preparation along with a ramped defense put that losing skid to an end. New Kent’s Lady Trojans jumped out on the visiting Bruton Lady...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game
A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
East End nonprofit aims to fill 50,000 bags of food on MLK Day
CBS 6 stopped by Rise Against Hunger’s warehouse in Henrico County where boxes full of packages meals sit ready to be shipped across the world.
What happened to Cocodrilo? What is Bar West?
Cocodrilo opened to much fanfare on Richmond's Grove Avenue in March 2022. Less than a year later, Cocodrilo is no more.
