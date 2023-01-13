Two suspects have been charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Harlingen last week. Harlingen police said Tuesday that with the help of U.S. Marshals, they obtained arrest warrants for 24-year-old Jose Ramirez and 18-year-old Hannah Castillano, both of Harlingen. Both have been arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Cameron County jail.

