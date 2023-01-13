Read full article on original website
Two arrested in connection with Harlingen shooting
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old teen that happened Friday, Harlingen police said. Officers with the Harlingen Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue where they found the teen girl lying in the street after being shot, according to a news release.
Brownsville man hits officer with a ladder, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly hit an officer with a ladder, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Oscar Gerardo Velasquez, 30, was taken into police custody Jan. 13 at the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 281 on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and […]
Drunken driver found hiding under truck, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a San Juan man who they have accused of fleeing an accident after driving while intoxicated. Eric Omar Cantu was arrested Sunday on charges of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A criminal […]
Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges
A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling. Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An inspection...
Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder, report details
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas attorney general’s office, providing […]
No charges filed after school bus hits McAllen ISD student
No charges will be filed after a 9-year-old student with the McAllen Independent School District was hit by a district school bus last week, police said. Channel 5 News obtained the police report of the incident from the McAllen Police Department that concluded the boy was to blame for the crash.
McAllen PD search for man in weekend assault
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call. Ramiro Badillo, 24, is wanted by McAllen PD after an incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Highway 83. At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, […]
DPS investigating after San Perlita woman killed in one-vehicle crash
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Juanita Rodriguez. The accident occurred northeast of Raymondville along State Highway 186 and Garcia Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation shows Rodriguez was traveling east on SH186 when...
La Joya PD: Pursuit ends in a crash; driver got away
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Joya Police patrol car crashed into an SUV during a pursuit of another vehicle Monday afternoon, police said. The department official tells ValleyCentral, the officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford Expedition the the driver refused and a pursuit began. Police says the […]
Teen apprehended following social media threat at San Benito High School
A 17-year-old male from San Benito was apprehended Tuesday after posting a threat on social media against San Benito High School, police said. The San Benito Police Department were first alerted of the threat after receiving information on a social media post that had a picture of a knife and semi-automatic pistol, according to a news release.
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
Death of five stingrays at Gladys Porter Zoo under investigation
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of five stingrays at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, according to a news release. The stingrays were found dead Monday at the zoo’s Russell Aquatic Ecology Center. All life support systems and the pump and filtration system at the...
Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County
A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
Alton PD adds ‘top dog’ to its force
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department welcomed its newest K9 officer to the public Friday. Tommy, an 8-year-old German shepard, served for the U.S. Border Patrol for six years before joining the Alton police force. During his time as a Border Patrol agent, Tommy was awarded the “Top Dog” distinction for three years […]
Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
