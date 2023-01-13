Read full article on original website
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
Dinosaur Lovers Rejoice: Indiana Business Offering Dinograms for Valentines Day
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it and you don't want to get caught last minute without a great gift for your sweetheart. If your sweetheart happens to be a fan of dinosaurs (and even if they're not), we have the perfect suggestion!. Arms Too Short for a...
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Abandoned Kentucky Pup Gets Her Happy Ending & Her Story Will Bring You To Tears
People can truly be cruel. This week a Kentucky dog was found wandering the streets and her story will absolutely break your heart. But we've got the best news ever!. Every single time I hear of a dog being dropped off at a shelter or a rescue it tears me to pieces. So many of the stories come with "well they just weren't for our family" or "we aren't ever home" or "we can't handle him or her" THEN DON'T GET A DOG! Dogs are people too and they have feelings and precious hearts that deserve to be filled with all the love they can handle. If more people realized and took note of this the shelters would be empty.
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
Indiana Mom Viral TikTok for Breaking Her Own Rule
The Evansville Thunderbolts always have fun promotional theme games. A couple of weeks ago, they featured Dog's Night Out. You could bring your pup, and they could even race on the ice. I almost went with my dog Mommy, but I figured that we would be the first ones to fall on the ice.
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Kentucky Family Host Insanely Fun and Creative Bob Ross Painting Party
When I was a kid, I used to watch Bob Ross on television. It's entirely possible you did too. And here's the thing. I was creative, but I didn't have any artistic talent when it came to drawing or painting. Truly! Sure, I was the guy you wanted on your Pictionary team, but it wasn't because I could draw. I was just really good at reading minds and guessing what my teammates were trying to draw.
Handsome Bunny Craves Attention at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Max! I’m a spunky two-year-old American rabbit and an all-around hoppy guy. I warm up quickly to strangers and am brave and curious, even in new environments! While I’m hard to catch, I’m also very easy to hold and enjoy getting pets in your lap. In fact, I LOVE being the center of attention and will need lots of enrichment and attention in my new home! My adoption fee is $50, which includes my neuter and registered microchip. Come meet me at the VHS or apply online at vhslifesaver.org!
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
Kentucky Couple Make Hilarious Appearance on The Daily Show with Leslie Jones
When Owensboro, KY couple Misty and Mark Miller decided to slip away to New York City for the weekend, they had no idea they were going to end up on national television. But it happened and here's how. Misty and Mark headed off to the Big Apple over the weekend...
Do You Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Evansville? Here’s How You Can Request One!
Maybe if we all request a Trader Joe's they won't be able to say no!. Trader Joe's is a super popular grocery store chain that has developed quite a cult following. It's so popular in fact, that some people will make a stop to pick up some groceries at Trader Joe's when they're out of town.
Kentucky YMCA Offering FREE Parenting Classes & All Are Welcome
Every parent needs a little extra help from time to time. The Owensboro Family Y is stepping up to the plate with FREE Parenting Classes and you're invited. If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
The Next Ride at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Needs to Be This VR Waterslide [VIDEO]
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana has become one of the premiere theme park destinations in the region since its humble beginnings as Santa Claus Land way back in 1946. Back then, it was simply a Christmas-themed amusement park with a toy shop, a restaurant, and a few children's rides. Today, as we here in southern Indiana and western Kentucky know, it's become a must-do trip every summer. It has world-class roller coasters along with several other great rides, a number of restaurants to choose from, and a fantastic water park in Splashin' Safari which features even more great water-themed rides. At this point, I imagine it's getting difficult to find more ways to outdo itself year after year. With that said, I may have found a way.
