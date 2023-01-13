ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Robin Miller
4d ago

All kinds of stuff has toxic additives. Antiperspirant has aluminum so does some baking soda. it's not just targeting a race it's all of the human race.

stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit

Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
WASHINGTON STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate

A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Free school meals bill introduced in WA state house

A bill to provide free school meals to all students in Washington state who request one is being debated in Olympia. The legislation, “Washington Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act,” was introduced last week by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) and Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane). It would require all schools to provide free breakfast and lunch and would define school meals as part of basic education.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Bills to prevent 'excessive rent' hikes proposed in Washington State House

(The Center Square) – A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Three bills targeting rent gouging, stabilization proposed to House

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Three bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases and preventing rent gouging in Washington state were proposed to the House of Representatives on Tuesday. HB 1388 would prevent "excessive rent increases," which would be defined in the bill as "a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%."
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Parents push for stronger hazing penalties in Washington

There’s a new push in the state legislature to increase the penalty for college students convicted of hazing. Lawmakers are now considering a bill named for Washington State University student Sam Martinez, who died from hazing in his fraternity. Right now, hazing is a misdemeanor in Washington. The proposal...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE

