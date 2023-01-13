Yellen Tells Congress US Expected to Hit Debt Limit Thursday

"By Hope Yen and Aamer MadhaniNewly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden's home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence.“We have a lot of questions," said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.Comer, R-Ky., said he wants to see all documents and communications related to the searches by the Biden team, as well as visitor logs of the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, from Jan. 20, 2021, to present. He said the aim is to determine who might have had...

