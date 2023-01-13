ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

By Elizabeth Meyers
 4 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed.

Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.

The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.

The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m
Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior skateing (62+) between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and public skate sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m. and 7:45 to 9:45 p.m.
Mercer Oaks East and Princeton Country Club golf courses will be open between 8:00a.m. and 4:00p.m. weather permitting.
Mercer County Stables will be open 8:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.
The Wildlife Center will be open, by appointment only, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Howell Living History Farm, Tulpehaking Nature Center and Park Commission administrative offices will be closed on January. 16. The Mountain View, Mercer Oaks West and Hopewell Valley Country Club golf courses are closed for the month of January.

For more information on Park Commission facilities, visit www.mercercountyparks.org.

The Trenton-Mercer Airport (except for administrative offices), Correction Center, Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Services Communication Center all will remain open as normal.

