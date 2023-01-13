ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

Hays Post

🎥 Hays approves $1.4M for 2023 street maintenance program

It's one of the few times the city of Hays has received at least two bids on each of its projects in the annual street maintenance program. Public Works Director Jesse Rohr is "very pleased" with the bids from 10 contractors for the six project areas in 2023. City commissioners...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

'Military and the media' at Friends of Historic Fort Hays presentation

Join The Friends of Historic Fort Hays in welcoming Dr. Steven Boylan to Fort Hays as part of their 2023 annual meeting. Dr. Boylan will be presenting the very interesting and informative program titled, “Military and the Media Then and Now.” He currently serves as a professor of the practice and the director of graduate military programs for the University of Kansas School of Business in.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Friday brings another chance for snowfall, moisture in Hays area

Wednesday's winter storm stayed far north and west of the Hays area, bringing some moisture — but not much. According to initial reports from CoCoRaHS, rainfall reports ranged from about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in Ellis County. The official rainfall report from the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays will be available Thursday.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo

GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Bird species down during 2022 Cheyenne Bottoms count

GREAT BEND — The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Two dead in Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas couple who died in house fire identified

RENO COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal weekend fire in Reno County have identified the victims as 75-year-old John M. Schaffter and his 74-year old wife, Sally A. Schaffter, according to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Sunday night chase in Ellis leads to arrest

On Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m., Ellis Police Department Officers were alerted to a possible erratic driver that was reported to be driving at high rates of speed through residential areas. Officers located the vehicle in question, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driving northbound in the 1500 block of Monroe...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

30-year-old convicted of murder found dead in Kan. prison cell

HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas died Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Hoxie

The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys open play in the MCL Monday at home against the Hoxie Indians. Tipoff from Monday's first round game is set for 6 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show set for 5:40 on 99.5 KHAZ and online by clicking HERE. Due to Mid-Continent League streaming...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

