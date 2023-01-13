Read full article on original website
🎙 Hays' Holy Family Elementary expands early childhood program
Ellis County parents looking for early childhood care will have another option next year with the recent announcement of the expansion of Holy Family Elementary’s early childhood program. The result is what they have named Precious Creations and reflects months of work by school staff and an effort to...
🎙 Hays Public Library Foundation plans Afternoon Tea Party fundraiser
An afternoon of fancy and fun is planned soon at the Hays Public Library. From 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, the Hays Public Library Foundation will host a traditional afternoon tea in the Schmidt Gallery of the library at 1205 Main. “We're going to have an afternoon of different...
🎥 Hays approves $1.4M for 2023 street maintenance program
It's one of the few times the city of Hays has received at least two bids on each of its projects in the annual street maintenance program. Public Works Director Jesse Rohr is "very pleased" with the bids from 10 contractors for the six project areas in 2023. City commissioners...
'Military and the media' at Friends of Historic Fort Hays presentation
Join The Friends of Historic Fort Hays in welcoming Dr. Steven Boylan to Fort Hays as part of their 2023 annual meeting. Dr. Boylan will be presenting the very interesting and informative program titled, “Military and the Media Then and Now.” He currently serves as a professor of the practice and the director of graduate military programs for the University of Kansas School of Business in.
🎥🎤 City: R9 Ranch water project delays costing Hays millions of dollars
Mayor Mason Ruder likes to point out he was four years old in 1995 when the city of Hays purchased the R9 Ranch in Edwards County as a long-term water supply. Now, 28 years later, the project is finally picking up speed, especially in the past year. "Every day is...
Friday brings another chance for snowfall, moisture in Hays area
Wednesday's winter storm stayed far north and west of the Hays area, bringing some moisture — but not much. According to initial reports from CoCoRaHS, rainfall reports ranged from about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in Ellis County. The official rainfall report from the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays will be available Thursday.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Young Professionals work to strengthen area business community
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber vice president of Marketing and Communications, Mariah Legleiter discusses the Hays Young Professionals organization.
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 8-14
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Jan. 8-14, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House to amend estate law
TOPEKA — Jeremiah Schumacher says his father’s abuse of his mother was a staple of the couple’s 40-year marriage and only came to a stop when she died at Hays Medical Center after sustaining traumatic head injuries. Karen Schumacher, 60, had obtained from a judge a protection...
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
Bird species down during 2022 Cheyenne Bottoms count
GREAT BEND — The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays director discusses tax increases in Ellis Co.
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about raising property tax rates in Ellis County.
Two dead in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
Kansas couple who died in house fire identified
RENO COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal weekend fire in Reno County have identified the victims as 75-year-old John M. Schaffter and his 74-year old wife, Sally A. Schaffter, according to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the...
NWS: Chance of snow increases, but not much moisture for Hays area
The National Weather Service has increased the chances of wintry weather returning to Hays and northwest Kansas this week — but is predicting western Kansas won't see much moisture from the system. The NWS said models show the storm system tracking farther north, with the heaviest snow in northeast...
Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
Sunday night chase in Ellis leads to arrest
On Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m., Ellis Police Department Officers were alerted to a possible erratic driver that was reported to be driving at high rates of speed through residential areas. Officers located the vehicle in question, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driving northbound in the 1500 block of Monroe...
30-year-old convicted of murder found dead in Kan. prison cell
HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas died Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Hoxie
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys open play in the MCL Monday at home against the Hoxie Indians. Tipoff from Monday's first round game is set for 6 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show set for 5:40 on 99.5 KHAZ and online by clicking HERE. Due to Mid-Continent League streaming...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Jan. 16, 2023)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays on KAYS (1400/94.3) Monday's at noon.
