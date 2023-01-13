Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clearlake Head-on Collision
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 01/15/2023 at approximately 0631 hours, Lisa McCuan of Clearlake, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander northbound on SR-29 north of Diener Drive. Dan Fallis of Clearlake was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on SR-29 just north of Diener Drive. Humphries and Cutrell were passengers in the Toyota Highlander. Fallis drove the Dodge over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Dodge struck the Toyota head-on. McCuan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Humphries suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Cutrell suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. Fallis suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Traffic Crash Near Red Bluff Causes Major Injury
Traffic Crash on State Route 14 Involves Pedestrian and Motor Vehicle. A traffic crash involving a pedestrian occurred southeast of Red Bluff on January 14, resulting in a major injury. The accident occurred along State Route 99 at Rumiano Curves north of Vina Road around 4:10 a.m. A major injury occurred in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Yuba City Home
Home Struck by Possible Drunk Driver on Cooper Avenue. A late-night accident in Yuba City occurred when a suspected drunk driver drove into a residence on January 12. The house’s roof collapsed as a result. The accident occurred along Cooper Avenue near Wilkie Way. Vehicle Struck Pickup, Pushing Both...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for shooting at police from Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - 4 A.M. UPDATE: Police arrested 31-year-old Cord Lane of Redding for firing shots at officers in Redding Monday night. Lane was booked at the Shasta County Jail for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm in public, and the attempted murder of a Police Officer.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired at an apartment complex in Redding Monday night
Redding Police and the Shasta County Sheriff’s office had units respond to the Casa Serena apartment complex, closing off a main stretch of Victor Avenue for almost two hours Monday night. Man arrested for shooting at police from Redding apartment complex. Action News Now spoke with a Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Police looking for suspect who burglarized Chico AT&T store
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who entered a Chico AT&T store and took off with items early Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to the AT&T store near the Chico Marketplace around 3:30 a.m. for a report of an alarm. When officers arrived, they found...
KDRV
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arraigned they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
krcrtv.com
Redding man dies after a physical assault in a mini-mart gas station Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man died late Thursday evening after a physical assault occurred at a mini-mart gas station. On Jan. 12, at around 9:49 p.m., Redding Police said officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station within the 100 Block of Lake Blvd. for the report of an assault.
actionnewsnow.com
2 card-skimming suspects arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Two people suspected of placing skimming devices on the Bank of America ATM on Balls Ferry Road in Anderson were arrested on Monday, according to police. Anderson Police Department said they arrested Romanian nationals Ion Ionita and Dumitru Enache after monitoring the ATM on Monday. Officers said...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman rescued from flood waters, cited for driving around road closure sign
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was cited after she was rescued from flood waters on Ord Ferry Road in Butte County Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report that a vehicle drove around a road-closed sign and...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire sends multiple people to the hospital in Anderson overnight
The fire broke out in a travel trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort in Shasta County. The RV park said two people were taken away in an ambulance. Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson. Sunday night a fire broke out at an RV park and fishing resort...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police seize more than 200 pounds of marijuana & guns
REDDING, Calif. -Redding police have seized nearly 215 pounds of marijuana and two loaded handguns. The incident happened at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Police spotted a rental car and contacted the driver Andrew Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. An officer spotted...
actionnewsnow.com
Recent rain causes more pothole problems
CHICO, Calif. - Potholes around Chico are causing people to buckle up for a bumpy ride. "Sometimes you'll be going and you don't see it at night and you'll just dunk right into it, and you're like, hope everything is ok with my car,” said Heather Lockard who lives in Chapmantown.
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
Plumas County News
Sheriff: Beginning Sunday just one vehicle to patrol the entire county due to staffing crisis
What Sheriff Todd Johns has been predicting for months has happened — critical staffing levels are forcing him to take deputies off the streets — beginning Sunday. Sheriff Johns made the announcement during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 17. “We will only be operating one two-man vehicle during the day and one at night,” he told the supervisors.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
