alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
PBS Will Be Filming 'Antiques Roadshow' in These 5 U.S. Cities in Summer 2023
Get ready — PBS's popular series Antiques Roadshow may be coming to a city near you in summer 2023. The long-running series will stretch across five U.S. cities as collectors hope to turn a profit on their hidden treasures. "Taking Antiques Roadshow across the country, meeting our event guests,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
railfan.com
Crew Unhurt After Avalanche Derails Alaska Railroad Train
GIRDWOOD, Alaska — Two railroaders escaped injury after their freight train slammed into an avalanche that had fallen across the Alaska Railroad main line south of Anchorage on Tuesday. According to Girdwood Fire and Rescue, the derailment was reported at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage man donates $5000 to replace iPads stolen from an elementary school
kdll.org
Remembering long-time assistant superintendent Dave Jones
Long-time school administrator David W. Jones died earlier this month, a year and a half after he retired from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. He was 64. His friends and colleagues say Jones did everything he could to put students first — even if that didn’t make him the most popular person in the room.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
alaskasnewssource.com
“Steady as she goes” heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of the nearly one inch of snow that fell in Anchorage on Monday, the past week has been quiet, and noticeably mild. A pleasant start to 2023, indeed. In fact, only three days of the month have seen high temperatures below normal; two of which had readings above 30 degrees on January 1 and 11. The coldest daily high temperature was recorded on January 7 when the mercury topped out at 13 degrees. Temperatures Friday night will generally hold steady in the 20s and then stay there throughout Saturday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms bring unsettled weather conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has recorded snow three times this month, with snowfall of 2.3 inches for the month. For the season so far, Anchorage has received 57.6 inches of snow and has a snow depth of 23 inches. Temperatures also remain above normal as daytime highs stay in the 20s.
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 16, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
kdll.org
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna’s ‘Candy Man’ doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty last week to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director
Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
