Dolphins final wild-card injury report: 8 players up in the air vs. Bills

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills where the winner will move on to the divisional round.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) have been ruled out for the matchup.

One player, left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), is listed as doubtful.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), loffensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) are all questionable.

Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb), offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (ankle) were all full participants and are good to go.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

