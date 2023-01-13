Read full article on original website
alaskafish.news
Kodiak crabbers securing tenders to take all local Tanners out of town
Not a single crab boat from Kodiak, the Alaska Peninsula or Chignik broke ranks to drop pots for a harvest of 7.3 million pounds of big bairdi Tanners when the fishery opened on January 15. The stand down by the fleet of nearly 170 vessels stems from the crabbers’ refusal...
kdll.org
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
radiokenai.com
‘Credit’ Goes To Soldotna Family For Helping Build Their Own Home
In November, USDA Rural Development and Rural Community Action Program helped Andrew “Tai” Lepule and his family close on the home of their dreams. Purchasing a house can be challenging for any family in Alaska, considering high market prices, low availability, and stringent application requirements. In 2020, unable to qualify for conventional home financing, the Lepules, a family of six, were renting an apartment. A five-bedroom, two-bath home seemed out of reach.
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna’s ‘Candy Man’ doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty last week to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was...
kmxt.org
Kodiak fishermen continue to stand down amid processor price dispute
This post was updated Jan. 17, 2023. Kodiak’s Tanner crab fishery opened yesterday, but the fleet is continuing to stand down. Local fishermen and canneries in Kodiak haven’t come to an agreement on price – and this year’s harvest may end up being processed off the island.
kdll.org
‘It’s about a sense of place’: Soldotna weighs in on riverfront redevelopment plan
Boardwalks, bike lanes and better business. The city of Soldotna is gathering all the ideas it can from residents and business owners before putting together a plan to create a walkable, business-friendly downtown along the Kenai River, meant to bring more traffic to the underutilized riverfront area. Last night, the...
alaskapublic.org
Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery is set to open Sunday. But the fishermen aren’t going out.
Kodiak’s biggest tanner crab fishery in nearly 40 years is set to open on Sunday, but the fleet is standing down. Fishermen say they won’t go fishing for the prices offered by local canneries. It’s the latest wrinkle on a winter fishing season already impacted by closures and strikes.
kdll.org
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
kinyradio.com
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary in Ninilchik. At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to...
