ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Comments / 0

Related
radiokenai.com

‘Credit’ Goes To Soldotna Family For Helping Build Their Own Home

In November, USDA Rural Development and Rural Community Action Program helped Andrew “Tai” Lepule and his family close on the home of their dreams. Purchasing a house can be challenging for any family in Alaska, considering high market prices, low availability, and stringent application requirements. In 2020, unable to qualify for conventional home financing, the Lepules, a family of six, were renting an apartment. A five-bedroom, two-bath home seemed out of reach.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy