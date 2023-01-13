Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says
Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Brendan Schaub Believes Francis Ngannou Struggled With UFC Negotiations: ‘They Will Eat You Alive’
Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou had no chance of negotiating with the UFC by himself. ‘The Predator’ last fought in January 2021, securing his sixth consecutive win by defeating Ciryl Gane. In the aftermath of UFC 270, Ngannou had knee surgery, leaving him unable to fight in 2022. During his inactivity, the former UFC heavyweight champion was negotiating with the UFC for more money, which ended up going poorly.
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Video | Israel Adesanya unveils his new face tattoo
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has shown off a new face tattoo. Adesanya is taking the “out with the old, in with the new” approach these days. He took to his Twitter account to unveil a new face tattoo. Adesanya’s last bout took place back in November...
Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”
The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a new contract, Dana White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that his heavyweight champion would be parting ways with the UFC. This announcement comes after Ngannou turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the company’s history.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou explains why he passed on UFC deal for free agency: ‘In that contract, I’m not free’
Now-former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he wanted a new three-fight contract he expected to finish in one year before a turn to professional boxing. Ngannou estimated the new deal would pay him “around” $8 million to fight Jon Jones at UFC 285. He then expected to complete trilogy with Stipe Miocic and then rematch Jones before his move to boxing, where high-dollar matchups with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua loomed.
Report: Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Is A Done Deal For February 25, Twitter Reacts
The long-awaited matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is apparently a done deal for this upcoming February. Over the past few years, Paul, the young YouTube star, has established himself as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. He has amassed an undefeated 6-0 record as a professional with most of his victories coming over fellow YouTubers and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.
Eddie Alvarez Blasts UFC Over Francis Ngannou Release, Refutes Dana White’s Comments: ‘UFC is Afraid to Pay Fighters’
Eddie Alvarez fumed over Dana White’s comment about Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure. “The Underground King” pointed out that the UFC doesn’t want to pay its fighters the money they deserve. Just one month after UFC president Dana White said Francis Ngannou is likely to stay, the...
Mario Yamasaki on Being Exiled From the UFC by Dana White: ‘I Have No Regrets’
Mario Yamasaki shared thoughts on his UFC exile and the criticisms that MMA referees continue to receive. Yamasaki is one of MMA’s most recognized referees in the history of the sport, having worked for multiple promotions including the UFC, PFL, Strikeforce, and PRIDE. Despite playing an integral role in combat sports, the position of an MMA referee is largely a thankless job. Routinely under fire for perceived poor decision-making from both fans and promoters, Yamasaki shared his thoughts on the quick vilification of referees when a mistake is made on the job.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Drops Cryptic Message After Controversial WWE Release
Mandy Rose has moved on from her days in WWE competing as an in-ring competitor to pursue other ventures. However, she recently dropped a cryptic message indicating revenge and karma are on her mind. The former Golden Goddess was reigning atop the women’s division as one of the most dominant...
Brandon Moreno Details Uncomfortable Conversation With James Krause: ‘It Was a Little Bit of a Disappointment’
When Brandon Moreno steps into the Octagon for his unprecedented fourth meeting with Deiveson Figueiredo, he will do so without his coach James Krause. Krause was banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in November pending an investigation into suspicious gambling activity. As a result, Krause was also banned from all UFC events and any fighter continuing to work with him would not be permitted to compete. That left Moreno in a precarious position as he prepared for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career.
