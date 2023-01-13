ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jenna Ortega’s chopped bob might become 2023’s biggest hair trend

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113xWl_0kE4Qiea00

Jenna Ortega is rocking 2023’s biggest hair trend ! Netflix’s Wednesday star changed her dark brown long hair for a lighter brown chopped bob, and now hairstylist’s demand to copy the look is soaring across the country.

A new study from LOOKFANTASTIC has analyzed 2022 most popular beauty trends to predict which ones will continue taking the world by storm in 2023. Considering Google and Instagram searches plus TikTok hashtags, the online premium beauty retailer has revealed in a brand-new trend report which looks have already caused a stir in a big and positive way.

According to the findings, searches for “Jenna Ortega Hair” are up 10,244%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRqIs_0kE4Qiea00 GettyImages
Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jenna Ortega began her career as a child actress in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin . Although her breakthrough came after starring as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle , her role as Wednesday Addams skyrocketed her career to exponential levels.

During her most recent red carpet appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ortega appeared in almost every best-dressed list, and searches for “Jenna Ortega hair” soared by +10,244%. The actress wowed with her choppy bob at the awards show, and people are now willing to go shorter just to achieve the same results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0FPs_0kE4Qiea00 GettyImages
Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

As LOOKFANTASTIC predicted in their beauty trend report, shorter hair and nails will be the go-to in 2023. With online searches for “chopped bob haircut” up a whopping 550%, people are trading hair extensions for shorter, easier-to-maintain styles as bobs and lobs will reign the hair scene.

RELATED:

Netflix announces the second season of ‘Wednesday’ with a quick recap

From Jenna Ortega to Catherine Zeta-Jones: These are the highest-earning stars from ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega is a fan of Lady Gaga’s ‘Wednesday’ dance

In December 2022, Pinterest’s searches for “Wednesday Addams makeup” skyrocketed by 990%. The hit show starring Jenna Ortega means business regarding the soft goth look.

If you are a show fan, you have noticed Gomez and Morticia’s daughter rocks a distinct type of dark aesthetic that boldly signifies her character. The hashtag #wednesdayaddamsmakeup on TikTok even sports over 47 million views.

Recreating the look now is easier than ever, especially since we now have the list of the exact products used on the set.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time

Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
Parade

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
musictimes.com

Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her

It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy