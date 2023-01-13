ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariel Helwani Reacts To Dana White’s Own ‘Punishment’ For Wife Slap: ‘Regret Isn’t A Punishment, It’s A Consequence’

By Chris De Santiago
 4 days ago
Wolf Solange
2d ago

Dana White doesn't regret slapping his wife. He regrets it was caught on cellphone footage. He slaps her often. They have that kind of relationship. You can see it in the footage. He didn't hesitate.

K Swensen
2d ago

Dana's behavior was reprehensible. His wife's was also. That being said why does Ariel think he's judge, jury and executioner?

