Daniel Cormier is reacting to the news that Jon Jones will finally be making his debut at heavyweight and will be facing Ciryl Gane. For the past two years, the MMA world has been waiting patiently for Jon Jones to find an opponent for his first official bout at heavyweight. When he decided to leave his light heavyweight title behind in search of the title “Baddest Man on the Planet” many had thought that he would be taking on former champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was the champ when Jones announced his move and it seemed the two were on a crash course with each other. Now it is another MMA fighter hailing from France who will get that chance, Ciryl Gane.

1 DAY AGO