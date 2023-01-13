Read full article on original website
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
Brendan Schaub Believes Francis Ngannou Struggled With UFC Negotiations: ‘They Will Eat You Alive’
Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou had no chance of negotiating with the UFC by himself. ‘The Predator’ last fought in January 2021, securing his sixth consecutive win by defeating Ciryl Gane. In the aftermath of UFC 270, Ngannou had knee surgery, leaving him unable to fight in 2022. During his inactivity, the former UFC heavyweight champion was negotiating with the UFC for more money, which ended up going poorly.
Report: Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Is A Done Deal For February 25, Twitter Reacts
The long-awaited matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is apparently a done deal for this upcoming February. Over the past few years, Paul, the young YouTube star, has established himself as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. He has amassed an undefeated 6-0 record as a professional with most of his victories coming over fellow YouTubers and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.
Ex-Gym Alleges UFC Fighter Rafael Fiziev Skipped Rent Payments
One of the UFC’s top-ranked lightweight competitors, Rafael Fiziev, is being accused of not making three months’ worth of gym payments to his former training grounds. Fiziev, the 29-year-old No. 6-ranked fighter in the UFC, is currently on a phenomenal win streak inside the Octagon. He’s currently on a six-fight win streak that includes victories over names such as Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, and Rafael dos Anjos.
Eddie Alvarez Blasts UFC Over Francis Ngannou Release, Refutes Dana White’s Comments: ‘UFC is Afraid to Pay Fighters’
Eddie Alvarez fumed over Dana White’s comment about Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure. “The Underground King” pointed out that the UFC doesn’t want to pay its fighters the money they deserve. Just one month after UFC president Dana White said Francis Ngannou is likely to stay, the...
Francis Ngannou Revealed Three UFC Fights He Wanted Before Split: ‘I Hoped Two Were Jon Jones’
Francis Ngannou revealed the three fights he wanted before leaving the UFC. ‘The Predator’ will start a new chapter of his fighting career after deciding not to re-sign with the UFC. After Dana White made the announcement, Ngannou joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss the situation. The former UFC heavyweight world champion had this to say about the opponents he requested to fight before negotiations fell through:
Francis Ngannou Reveals Demands that Caused Split from UFC: ‘Take the Money & Shut Up’
Francis Ngannou revealed the demands that led to his exit from the UFC. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is widely regarded as one of the scariest mixed martial arts in history with lethal finishing power that has seen him knock out the likes of Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, and Alistair Overeem, among many others. He constantly made headlines for his impressive highlight reel consisting of brutal knockouts. However, it was not enough to keep him under the UFC banner.
Paddy Pimblett To Undergo Ankle Surgery In March, Unlikely To Join UFC 286 Card In London
Paddy Pimblett revealed he’s about to undergo ankle surgery in March. “The Baddy” may no longer be considered for UFC 286 in London. Despite being criticized for his UFC 282 victory over Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett is still who fans want to see when the UFC returns to London in March. However, that is now up in the air as “The Baddy” recently revealed that he is scheduled for ankle surgery around the same time.
Deiveson Figueiredo Won’t Fight For Double Champ Status If Henry Cejudo Becomes Bantamweight King
Deiveson Figueiredo plans to move up and fight for the bantamweight title. The Brazilian vows not to take on Henry Cejudo in a title fight. UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is planning to make history this year by becoming a double champion after defending his title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 283. However, the Brazilian insists he’s not going to push through should his “brother” Henry Cejudo ends up becoming the bantamweight champion again.
Ariel Helwani Defends Francis Ngannou After Dana White’s Recent Interview: ‘That Is A Lie’
Ariel Helwani provided his reaction to Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC. On January 14, Dana White shocked the MMA community by announcing ‘The Predator’ had been released from his contract. The UFC heavyweight champion was in the process of re-negotiating before things went south. During an...
Joe Rogan Is Not Commentating At UFC 283 In Brazil
Joe Rogan will not be making the trip to Brazil for UFC 283. On January 21, the UFC is travelling to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the first pay-per-view of 2023. Although Rogan usually commentates on the numbered events, the 55-year-old is choosing not to travel internationally, which isn’t out of the ordinary. MMA Junkie broke the news from an unnamed person by saying:
Aljamain Sterling Gives Updates On His Injury, Possible Surgery, And Timetable For Return
Aljamain Sterling gives an update on his injury and timetable to return. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is playing his UFC return by ear. There are many factors to consider right now regarding his health and if he will be able to fight Henry Cejudo. The UFC is looking for Sterling to defend his belt against the former champion Cejudo later this year but a torn bicep in the left arm of Sterling is delaying that bout.
Daniel Cormier Reacts To News Of Jon Jones’ Return Fight
Daniel Cormier is reacting to the news that Jon Jones will finally be making his debut at heavyweight and will be facing Ciryl Gane. For the past two years, the MMA world has been waiting patiently for Jon Jones to find an opponent for his first official bout at heavyweight. When he decided to leave his light heavyweight title behind in search of the title “Baddest Man on the Planet” many had thought that he would be taking on former champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was the champ when Jones announced his move and it seemed the two were on a crash course with each other. Now it is another MMA fighter hailing from France who will get that chance, Ciryl Gane.
Aljamain Sterling Points Out Mistake in Francis Ngannou’s UFC Negotiations: ‘Both Sides of The Party Messed Up’
Francis Ngannou has decided to forgo a fight with Jon Jones inside the Octagon – instead leaving the UFC to test free agency, vacating the heavyweight title. And UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes that may have been a mistake. Ngannou and the UFC had long been at odds with one another in contract discussions, with neither side being able to come to an agreement on a new deal.
Mario Yamasaki on Being Exiled From the UFC by Dana White: ‘I Have No Regrets’
Mario Yamasaki shared thoughts on his UFC exile and the criticisms that MMA referees continue to receive. Yamasaki is one of MMA’s most recognized referees in the history of the sport, having worked for multiple promotions including the UFC, PFL, Strikeforce, and PRIDE. Despite playing an integral role in combat sports, the position of an MMA referee is largely a thankless job. Routinely under fire for perceived poor decision-making from both fans and promoters, Yamasaki shared his thoughts on the quick vilification of referees when a mistake is made on the job.
UFC Star Jeff Molina Receives Suspension for Allegations of Involvement in James Krause Investigation
Jeff Molina received a suspension for his alleged involvement in the ongoing betting scandal of James Krause. Flyweight fighter Jeff Molina made his way to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, when he defeated Jacob Silva in Aug. 2020. He got off to a successful start under the banner and racked up a three-fight win streak before his fighting career turned upside down.
Watch: Slap Fighter’s Face Left Deformed After Savage Strike, Wins The Title Anyway
A video clip from an international slap fighting tournament has gone viral after one of the contestants was left horribly disfigured. Competing in the RXF Slap Fighting championships in Romania, Sorin Comsa was left with a bloody and swollen face after receiving an especially brutal blow from his competitor, Alexandru Gorczyca. The two men were going head-to-head in the tournament final when Gorczyca delivered the devastating open-hand strike that literally rearranged his opponent’s face.
Brandon Moreno Details Uncomfortable Conversation With James Krause: ‘It Was a Little Bit of a Disappointment’
When Brandon Moreno steps into the Octagon for his unprecedented fourth meeting with Deiveson Figueiredo, he will do so without his coach James Krause. Krause was banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in November pending an investigation into suspicious gambling activity. As a result, Krause was also banned from all UFC events and any fighter continuing to work with him would not be permitted to compete. That left Moreno in a precarious position as he prepared for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career.
UFC Veteran Mike Swick Issues Motivational Statement Amid Battle With Cancer
Mike Swick shares an inspiring message on social media as he battles cancer. “Quick” said he can’t wait to have another bang this year. Original The Ultimate Fighter contestant and UFC veteran Mike Swick has opened up about his year-long battle with cancer. The AKA Thailand founder is staying strong and hopes he serves as a great source of motivation to others and his fellow cancer patients.
