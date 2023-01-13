ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Heights, IL

fox32chicago.com

Girl hid while burglars looted her Oak Brook home: prosecutors

OAK BROOK, Ill. - A DuPage County judge set bond Monday at $1.5 million for a South American man accused of breaking into a home in west suburban Oak Brook last week. Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.
OAK BROOK, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Diamond Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Robbery

A Grundy County man’s court case could be concluding in Will County. Corey Ingram, 31, of Diamond pled guilty last week to a new charge of Aggravated Robbery, a class one felony. As part on the blind plea agreement, the charge of Armed Robbery, a class X felony and other two felonies were dropped.
DIAMOND, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet

A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Boulder Hill man charged with domestic battery and having a gun without a FOID card

A Boulder Hill man is facing charges after an incident Sunday evening. Kendall County deputies arrested 30-year-old Javier Perez Sunday from the 0-99 block of Amesbury Road. Police were initially called for a report of domestic battery just after 7:30. After an investigation, police charged Perez with domestic battery and found that he allegedly had a gun but no FOID card and charged him for that as well.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

2 suburban officers charged with taking bribes, stealing cash and drugs during traffic stops

PHOENIX, Ill. (CBS) -- Two south suburban police officers have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges, accused of robbing drivers of cash and drugs during traffic stops, and squeezing them for bribes in exchange for avoiding criminal charges or having their vehicles impounded.Phoenix police sergeant Jarrett Snowden of Lansing, and officer Antoine "Bell" Larry of Bolingbrook, each face charges of bribery conspiracy, extortion, and attempted extortion, in an indictment in U.S. District Court in Chicago.According to the charges, starting in 2020, the two officers conspired to abuse their powers as officers to steal cash and drugs from people they had...
PHOENIX, IL
WSPY NEWS

One arrested and one ticketed in Oswego Township traffic stop

Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Traffic stop on I-90 nets loaded guns, crack cocaine, fentanyl

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A Wisconsin man is facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-90 in Rutland Township. Kane County Sheriff's detectives stopped a Chevrolet Trax that was speeding westbound on I-90 and smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. During the traffic stop, detectives also saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL

