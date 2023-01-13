Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Girl hid while burglars looted her Oak Brook home: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A DuPage County judge set bond Monday at $1.5 million for a South American man accused of breaking into a home in west suburban Oak Brook last week. Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.
wjol.com
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
WSPY NEWS
Diamond Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Robbery
A Grundy County man’s court case could be concluding in Will County. Corey Ingram, 31, of Diamond pled guilty last week to a new charge of Aggravated Robbery, a class one felony. As part on the blind plea agreement, the charge of Armed Robbery, a class X felony and other two felonies were dropped.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs
(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond
Several homes in an Oak Brook neighborhood have been targeted for home invasions recently, but in the latest a teen girl was inside when the burglars struck.
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
wjol.com
Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill man charged with domestic battery and having a gun without a FOID card
A Boulder Hill man is facing charges after an incident Sunday evening. Kendall County deputies arrested 30-year-old Javier Perez Sunday from the 0-99 block of Amesbury Road. Police were initially called for a report of domestic battery just after 7:30. After an investigation, police charged Perez with domestic battery and found that he allegedly had a gun but no FOID card and charged him for that as well.
2 suburban officers charged with taking bribes, stealing cash and drugs during traffic stops
PHOENIX, Ill. (CBS) -- Two south suburban police officers have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges, accused of robbing drivers of cash and drugs during traffic stops, and squeezing them for bribes in exchange for avoiding criminal charges or having their vehicles impounded.Phoenix police sergeant Jarrett Snowden of Lansing, and officer Antoine "Bell" Larry of Bolingbrook, each face charges of bribery conspiracy, extortion, and attempted extortion, in an indictment in U.S. District Court in Chicago.According to the charges, starting in 2020, the two officers conspired to abuse their powers as officers to steal cash and drugs from people they had...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
2 south suburban cops charged with bribery, extortion
Two police officers from south suburban Phoenix have been indicted on federal criminal charges, officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Issues Community Alert – Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts on the Rise
The Chicagoland area has seen a large uptick in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries to motor vehicles. Bolingbrook is not immune to these trends and has experienced an increased rate of these reports in recent weeks. The current wave of car thefts has been fueled by a social media challenge...
WSPY NEWS
One arrested and one ticketed in Oswego Township traffic stop
Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
fox32chicago.com
Cheyann Klus: Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - The remains of a Downers Grove woman have been found more than five years after she went missing. Cheyann Klus was last seen by her family on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. On...
Des Plaines teen fatally shot on street identified
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Des Plaines police are looking for at least three suspects who gunned down a teenage boy in front of his home Sunday night. Police are calling it an isolated incident that happened on a busy residential street. A neighbor’s security camera shows the first police cars...
fox32chicago.com
Traffic stop on I-90 nets loaded guns, crack cocaine, fentanyl
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A Wisconsin man is facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-90 in Rutland Township. Kane County Sheriff's detectives stopped a Chevrolet Trax that was speeding westbound on I-90 and smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. During the traffic stop, detectives also saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
CBS News
Blue Island man charged in 3 separate December armed robberies on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Blue Island man is charged with robbing three people at gunpoint during the month of December on the city's Southwest Side. Authorities arrested Paris Hall, 18, in the 14000 block of Southwestern in Blue Island, Illinois on Thursday. He was identified as the suspect who,...
