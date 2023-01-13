Read full article on original website
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Driver Struck By Semi-Truck After Surviving Crazy Car Crash In Seattle Area
Officials said the driver's vehicle was hit by two cars before he got out.
q13fox.com
Driver hit, killed by semi on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A 41-year-old man was stuck and killed by a semi-truck on I-405 Tuesday morning in Bothell, troopers said. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened in the southbound lanes, just north of State Route 527 after 4 a.m. Troopers at the scene told FOX...
Driver who got out of car after crash killed on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 405 were blocked at the Interstate 5 interchange in the Bothell-Lynnwood area after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash just before the Bothell Everett Highway/State Route 527 was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 4:25...
Collision at Auburn gas station causes fire, damages pumps
AUBURN, Wash. — A car crash at an Auburn gas station caused a fire on Tuesday afternoon. At 4:38 p.m., Valley Regional Fire (VRFA) responded to the scene at 15th Street NE and found a truck and a car on fire under the awning, as well as fuel burning on the ground.
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash
All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning. A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning. The incident involved multiple vehicles just before...
Thief steals Tacoma family's car with vital medical wheelchair inside
TACOMA, Wash — A Tacoma family is on a mission to get their stolen car back – more importantly the custom-made medical wheelchair inside – a crucial piece of equipment for their 11-year-old boy. Joey Adams’ son Braylon, 11, was born with a virus, congenital CMV, one...
The Suburban Times
Sewer project kicks off in Spanaway
Pierce County social media post. Ph 6 road closure for B Street Sewer Interceptor project in Spanaway begins Tuesday, 1/17. 8th Ave E between SR 7 and 197th St C E will be closed during this period. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route. PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.
kentreporter.com
Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way
A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
q13fox.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction in Auburn
Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
Have you seen this white Subaru Legacy? It was stolen in Burien on Saturday
A reader named Dan says his car was stolen on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at around 1 p.m. in Burien. Dan wants our readers to be on the lookout for the car, which is a white 1997 Subaru Legacy GT wagon, which he says was stolen on SW 157th in the parking lot between Azteca and Value Village (map below).
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
KOMO News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
Chronicle
Elderly Man Unscathed After Crashing Small Plane in Thurston County
An 83-year-old man walked away practically unharmed after crashing a small airplane Thursday afternoon. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to the crash around 12 p.m. Jan. 12, near Aero Lane SE in Yelm. The stretch is part of Western Airpark. The man, who has 50 years of...
KOMO News
Man arrested for Seattle hammer attack deemed 'danger to community,' bail set at $250K
SEATTLE — A man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle is currently being held in King County Jail on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said Tuesday. King County prosecutors argued that the 34-year-old man "is a danger to the community" and a judge agreed, setting his bail at $250,000.
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Copper thieves have new target: electric vehicle charging stations
SEATTLE — Thieves on the hunt for copper have found a new target: electric vehicle charging stations. Seattle City Light says eight of its EV charging stations have been hit since last March. The thieves are looking for what the utility says is a small amount of copper. Thieves...
everettpost.com
I-5 Through Everett To Get More Roadwork
This past Thursday on Interstate-5 in Everett, a concrete panel dislodged and popped up about 3 inches higher than the surrounding pavement near Marine View Drive. A number of passing vehicles were damaged. Crews closed two lanes for seven hours from noon to 7 PM so a temporary emergency asphalt patch could be applied. The lane closures created long backups, delays and greater congestion on the few other alternate routes.
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
