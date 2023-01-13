ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

Cocktail bar The Perfect Round to open new location in Sugar Land

Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. (Courtesy The Perfect Round) Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. In addition to handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients, the bar will feature three indoor golfing simulators, where patrons can access 200 courses and a driving range, Director of Operations Michael Downing said.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fitness studio Pure Barre is now offering classes in Conroe

Fitness studio Pure Barre opened Jan. 9 in Conroe. (Courtesy Pure Barre Conroe) Pure Barre opened for business on Jan. 9 in Conroe. The business is located at 4507 W. Davis St., Conroe. According to the fitness studio, they offer musically driven group classes that focus on low-impact, small movements to strengthen and tone the full body. 936-344-1366. Instagram: @purebarreconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Plus-size clothing retailer Torrid opens store in Baybrook Mall

Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall in November. (Courtesy Pexels) Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall, Space 1360, Friendswood, on Nov. 16, according to manager Sam L. The Curv store focuses on a variety of clothing, including sleepwear, loungewear, lingerie and activewear. The retailer also has a Torrid location in Webster at 1531 W. Bay Area Blvd. alongside others in the Houston area. 281-203-5792. www.torrid.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress

Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy

The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New tax preparation business plans to hold grand opening in League City

Money Market Tax Co. which offers tax services, will hold its grand opening in League City on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Pexels)
LEAGUE CITY, TX
