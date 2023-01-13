Read full article on original website
Cocktail bar The Perfect Round to open new location in Sugar Land
Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. (Courtesy The Perfect Round) Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. In addition to handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients, the bar will feature three indoor golfing simulators, where patrons can access 200 courses and a driving range, Director of Operations Michael Downing said.
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
Fitness studio Pure Barre is now offering classes in Conroe
Fitness studio Pure Barre opened Jan. 9 in Conroe. (Courtesy Pure Barre Conroe) Pure Barre opened for business on Jan. 9 in Conroe. The business is located at 4507 W. Davis St., Conroe. According to the fitness studio, they offer musically driven group classes that focus on low-impact, small movements to strengthen and tone the full body. 936-344-1366. Instagram: @purebarreconroe.
Plus-size clothing retailer Torrid opens store in Baybrook Mall
Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall in November. (Courtesy Pexels) Torrid, a plus-size women's clothing brand, opened a new retail store under the name Curv at Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall, Space 1360, Friendswood, on Nov. 16, according to manager Sam L. The Curv store focuses on a variety of clothing, including sleepwear, loungewear, lingerie and activewear. The retailer also has a Torrid location in Webster at 1531 W. Bay Area Blvd. alongside others in the Houston area. 281-203-5792. www.torrid.com.
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve recently certified as a Texas Native Prairie
The Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve in League City was recently certified as a Texas Native Prairie. (Courtesy Pexels) Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve, which is located on the east side of League City, was certified as a Texas Native Prairie by the Native Prairies Association of Texas at the end of December, according to a post on the city’s website.
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
Friendswood ISD selects 2023-24 instructional calendar
Friendswood ISD students will begin the school year Aug. 15. (Courtesy Unsplash) Friendswood ISD has determined its instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year with students set to begin the year Aug. 15. The district drafted three calendars and, following feedback from staff and parents, chose Option C. This calendar...
Township Square to bring new tenants, with completed renovation set for 2023
The renovation is set to be complete early in spring 2023 with a lineup of tenants, including Fellowship Coffee Co., Phresh as Duck Barber Shop and a yet-to-be-announced restaurant. (Courtesy KM Realty) Township Square, located at 3434 FM 1092 Road, Missouri City, is in the midst of a $4 million...
Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan underway in Tomball
Tomball City Council approved the contract to develop the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway after City Council approved a professional services agreement with Four and One LLC during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Pearland ISD grants land use rights to city for work on water line
The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved a water line easement for the city at a regular Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland ISD board of trustees unanimously approved granting the city of Pearland an easement to access a water line on land owned by the school district at a regular Jan. 17 meeting.
United Airlines’ expanded training center to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston area
The $32 million expansion of United Airlines' Global Inflight Training Center includes an aquatic center featuring a 125,000-gallon pool that will allow flight attendant trainees to practice safe evacuation strategies in the case of a water landing. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) United Airlines held a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting at George Bush...
Houston Eye Associates to host grand opening for new Spring location Feb. 8
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location at 1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston, to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, with an open house on Feb. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Amy Wine Counseling Center gets new name, owner in Cypress
Kristin King, who joined the Amy Wine Counseling Center staff as clinical director in 2021, purchased the business Dec. 1 and rebranded it as Sequoia Counseling Center. (Courtesy Sequoia Counseling Center) A local counseling center has a new name and a new owner as of Dec. 1. Kristin King, who...
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
Cy-Fair family plans to open Dolce Art Custom Cakes storefront soon
Xiomara Zabala owns Dolce Art Custom Cakes. (Courtesy Dolce Art Custom Cakes) After years of running her custom cake business, Xiomara Zabala plans to open her first storefront this February at 14908 Hwy. 290, Houston, near Jersey Village. Dolce Art Custom Cakes will offer custom cakes for any occasion, and...
The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy
The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
Killen's Barbecue sets grand opening date for new Cypress location
Killen’s Barbecue offers meats by the pound, on plates and on sandwiches. (Courtesy Killen's Barbecue) Officials with Killen’s Barbecue announced in a Jan. 17 Facebook post the eatery will hold a grand opening for its newest location Jan. 20 at 25618 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The barbecue joint serves...
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
New tax preparation business plans to hold grand opening in League City
Money Market Tax Co. which offers tax services, will hold its grand opening in League City on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) Saab joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in September 2022 after graduating with a degree in media from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Saab covers local government, education, business, nonprofits, transportation and more in these communities. Prior to CI, Saab served as a reporter for A-Town Daily News and Indiana Daily Student.
