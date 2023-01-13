Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Governor Eric Holcomb's new 2023 budget plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a new proposal that would increase money for Hoosier schools. Part of that plan includes changing who pays for students' textbooks. Gov. Holcomb's new plan would create over $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 schools. Part of the...
city-countyobserver.com
‘First Day Of School’: General Assembly Gathers For 2023 Legislative Session
‘First Day Of School’: General Assembly Gathers For 2023 Legislative Session. INDIANAPOLIS—After the summer’s special session and a couple months off, lawmakers are back in the Indiana Statehouse for a fresh start. It’s a new year, but protestors have not forgotten. Citizens wielding signs regarding abortion and...
95.3 MNC
Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state
Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously, our first commitment in this...
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers reintroduce legislation to allow partisan school board elections
INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers are reintroducing legislation to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. As some school board meetings and elections have grown more heated in recent years, some argue voters should have a...
Indiana Daily Student
Gov. Holcomb calls for better access to mental health care in budget agenda
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed several initiatives to increase access to mental health care for Hoosiers as part of his $5.5 billion Next Level state budget agenda released Jan. 4. In his agenda, the governor is calling to expand the availability of mental health services and introduce mobile crisis...
readthereporter.com
When did the state legislature try to redefine the value of pi?
1876 – The Oliver Company in South Bend opened a new factory which employed 400 workers. The company became famous for its “chilled” plow, which retained its sharp edge and required less cleaning in the field. 1897 – A bill was introduced in the Indiana House which...
Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records?
Move along, folks. Nothing to see here. Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health-care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.” HB […] The post Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Indiana House Bill Would Allow Terminally Ill Patients End-of-Life Options
If passed, Indiana House Bill 1011 would allow patients who are terminally ill to make the decision to end their suffering. There has been some debate for years regarding whether or not a person who is terminally ill should be allowed to compassionately end their own suffering with the assistance of a medical professional. Often referred to as "Death with Dignity," there are currently laws on the books for those facing terminal illness in ten states across the country including Oregon, Maine, and California. According to Compassion & Choices, an organization aimed at expanding options while empowering individuals to choose their own end-of-life story.
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would provide training to truck and bus drivers to spot human trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Law enforcement agencies have long called Indiana high risk for human trafficking with the state's numerous intersection national highways. Some Hoosier lawmakers and human trafficking awareness advocates hope truck and bus drivers might help spot potential victims and get them help. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of Evansville,...
Attorney Thomas DeVore says Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit will commence
(WTVO) — A lawsuit seeking to block the Illinois Department of Corrections vaccine mandate will commence, says downstate attorney Thomas DeVore. DeVore, who unsuccessfully ran for Illinois attorney general last fall, says the complaint will move forward even though IDOC has dropped its requirement that all corrections workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Right now, in front […]
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships
LAWRENCE CO. — The Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships. According to Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day, approximately 40, $750 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students in Indiana. To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident,...
Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Comments / 0