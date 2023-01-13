Town Hall will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and trash and recycling will be delayed one day for the week. The holiday is celebrated annually as a day of service honoring King, and the North Smithfield Heritage Association and Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor will team up to clean up trash at the Mammoth Mill Park on Mill Street and along the Blackstone Canal on Canal Street. NSHA President Richard Keene noted that while many areas of town were cleaned during the ZAP 50 event in August, there was too much poison ivy to access the park and canal, but the leaves are dead now.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO