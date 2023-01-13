ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
JOHNSTON, RI
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Mill park cleanup, winter clinic & laborer needed: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

Town Hall will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and trash and recycling will be delayed one day for the week. The holiday is celebrated annually as a day of service honoring King, and the North Smithfield Heritage Association and Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor will team up to clean up trash at the Mammoth Mill Park on Mill Street and along the Blackstone Canal on Canal Street. NSHA President Richard Keene noted that while many areas of town were cleaned during the ZAP 50 event in August, there was too much poison ivy to access the park and canal, but the leaves are dead now.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients

BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
ABC6.com

Fourth Lifespan urgent care center now open in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan opened a new urgent care center in Johnston on Monday morning. Currently, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and Lifespan hopes to increase their hours by early spring. Oliver Gherardi, medical director for Lifespan urgent care centers...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to a chimney fire in Ashaway

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a chimney fire in Ashaway on Monday. The Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association responded to a home on Lynn Lane for the incident. The department says the cause was a partially plugged chimney. The house was ventilated, and materials were removed from the wood stove,...
HOPKINTON, RI
GoLocalProv

UPDATED: Caprio Is Out, Judge’s Exit Forced By Questions and Critics

With investigations and questions swirling, Judge Frank Caprio announced on Friday that he is stepping down. This comes just days after the city council formally began to ask questions about Caprio's television show. “The City of Providence welcomed my immigrant father 120 years ago and provided the opportunity to him...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI

