Boston, MA

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
 4 days ago

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun , Mexico , after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb .

Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston . She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.

Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary .

She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that her presence was bright and brilliant for all who knew her," her obituary said.

Shortly after her death, Ms Pearse’s boyfriend, Augustine Aufderheide, was arrested by Cancun police, according to Mexican news site NotiCaribe .

He admitted that he and Ms Pearse had argued shortly before her death, but police ultimately determined that her fall was accidental and cleared Mr Aufderheide of any wrongdoing. He was later released by police.

Lynn Perry Wooten, the president of Simmons University where Ms Pearse studied, provided CBS News with a statement acknowledging her death and praising the woman’s character.

"Known for her confidence, compassion, and sense of humor, Leah brought out the best in others. Her lifelong goal was to become a nurse and she was an outstanding student in the accelerated five-year Bachelor of Science and Master of Science nursing degree program," Ms Wooten said. "We extend our deepest thoughts and condolences to Leah’s family, friends, and all those in our community impacted by this tragedy. Counseling and support services are available for students and employees."

It’s unclear how Ms Pearse became locked out of her Airbnb.

Comments / 176

Sine Pari
4d ago

She was confident alright. I’m a fairly fit guy and there’s no way I’d try to scale 3 stories. I would have been sleeping on the beach that night.

Reply(17)
73
Brian420
3d ago

this is a story that shows how much the younger generation lacks common sense and "street smarts". All she had to do was contact the homeowner to see if they left a spare anywhere

Reply(8)
51
Janet Rogers
4d ago

Did her bf lock her out? IF he did he has blood on his hands as far as I'm concerned. Not smart for a young woman to sleep on the beach alone. Not smart to climb either. Does anyone know how she got locked out??

Reply(20)
45
 

