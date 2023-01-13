ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "Initially, for most of us (the storm will bring) mostly rain, except if you're north (of the Massachusetts Turnpike)," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum.
Businesses breathe new life into historic New England barns

David Lanoue, Inc. is a design/build construction firm specializing in the restoration and replication of traditional timber frame design, from saving historic barns to building new homes using traditional techniques. Balderdash Cellars is a boutique winery located in Richmond, Massachusetts, in the heart of the Berkshires. They make premium wines...
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase

LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
