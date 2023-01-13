Read full article on original website
UMass Amherst national poll finds slight shifts in support for abortion, gun control measures
AMHERST, Mass. — A new nationwide poll finds a slight dip in support for a federal law making abortion legal and increasing support for certain gun control measures. Results of the UMass Amherst poll show that 42% of those surveyed believe Congress should pass a law making abortion legal. That's down from 47% in October.
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "Initially, for most of us (the storm will bring) mostly rain, except if you're north (of the Massachusetts Turnpike)," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum.
Businesses breathe new life into historic New England barns
David Lanoue, Inc. is a design/build construction firm specializing in the restoration and replication of traditional timber frame design, from saving historic barns to building new homes using traditional techniques. Balderdash Cellars is a boutique winery located in Richmond, Massachusetts, in the heart of the Berkshires. They make premium wines...
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
Search expands for central Massachusetts woman missing for nearly a week
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — The search expanded Tuesday in the central Massachusetts town of Brookfield for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen one week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a Main Street residence in Brookfield on Jan. 10, around 8:30 p.m. Worcester County District...
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
