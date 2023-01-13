ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Officials probe officer shooting of cruiser theft suspect

By Dave Collins
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v27KX_0kE4Masa00

A Connecticut officer who opened fire on a man stealing a police cruiser, wounding him in the leg minutes before the man crashed the SUV into a diner, is under investigation for deadly use of force, state officials said Friday.

The state inspector general’s office and state and local police are reviewing Thursday’s shooting by a Bristol officer. The office, which was created as part of a 2020 police accountability law, investigates all deadly use of force by police in Connecticut.

Body cam footage released Friday shows Officer Seth Petzing fire four shots at Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez as Shoemaker-Gonzalez speeds away in the cruiser. Shoemaker-Gonzalez then drove more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) before crashing into Palma’s Diner, officials said.

The SUV ended up completely inside the restaurant. The Bristol diner was open at the time, but nobody inside was injured.

Police allege Shoemaker-Gonzalez had carjacked drivers earlier Thursday in Hartford and Farmington. Bristol officers spotted the vehicle that was stolen in Farmington, and Shoemaker-Gonzalez abandoned the car and ran away, authorities said.

During a foot chase, police said Shoemaker-Gonzalez got into the Bristol police cruiser. As he was driving away, Petzing opened fire at the driver’s side of the cruiser, officials said.

“We hope everyone is having a better day than we are,” a post on the diner’s Facebook page said. “Despite all the craziness, we are writing to let you know that everyone inside the diner at the time of the accident is safe despite being shaken up by all of this.”

Shoemaker-Gonzalez was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released. He was arraigned in absentia Friday, a court clerk said. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the police allegations.A judge set bail at $500,000 and continued the case to Jan. 27.

Court records show Shoemaker-Gonzalez has convictions for strangulation, assault, violating a protective order, driving while intoxicated and attempted burglary, and he served jail time, most recently last year.

Petzing was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, under normal protocols, a Bristol police spokesperson said. Petzing did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The cruiser theft and shooting by Petzing came exactly three months after two Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were shot to death in an ambush. A third officer shot in the attack, Alec Iurato, fatally shot the gunman, and survived.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
SAN JOSE, CA
People

2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested

Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
BRUSLY, LA
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
People

Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged

The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy