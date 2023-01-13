Read full article on original website
Catholic Charities Hosts ‘Frozen In Fulton’ Family Event Jan. 28th Featured
The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is hosting “Frozen in Fulton”, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sat. Jan. 28, it was announced by Brooke Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center. “This new, free event is a wonderful opportunity...
River View Pediatrics Receives ARPA Funding From Oswego County Featured
The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice. “We are very grateful for the...
Oswego Cinema 7 01/20/2023 - 01/26/2023
A Man Called Otto (PG-13), Avatar 2 (PG-13), M3GAN (PG-13), Missing (PG-13), Plane (R), Puss In Boots 2 (PG)
Niesha Anderson Retires After 30 Years of Service With Oswego County Featured
The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Niesha Anderson with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of service on her retirement. Anderson was a corrections officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections. Pictured from left are legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Mary...
