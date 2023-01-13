Texas Has 2 Of The 32 Tallest Buildings In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

The United States has tons of vertical architectural treasures that soar high into the sky. While most of the country's tallest buildings stand in New York City and Chicago, two of the tallest buildings in the entire country are right here in Texas.

Cheapism compiled a list of the tallest buildings in the country. The website states, "Here are the 32 tallest completed buildings in the United States, according to information from the nonprofit Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat and other sources."

Both of the Texas buildings are in Houston. Coming in at number 27 is the JPMorgan Chase Tower . It stands at 1,002 feet and is the tallest building in the state. The 60th-floor observatory used to be a free tourist attraction, but it closed to the public in 2016.

A little further down the list is the Wells Fargo Plaza at number 30. It stands at 992 feet and has 71 stories of mostly office suites, a health club, and the Consulate-General of the United Kingdom.

