College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Georgia signee Bo Hughley stands out early at Polynesian Bowl
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley is one of the headliners at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. Hughley is a good looking tackle prospect with a prototype frame. He’s a long athlete who has plenty of room to add good weight and he moves extremely well. He...
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
dawgnation.com
More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, while also injuring two others early last Sunday morning. The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national...
dawgnation.com
BREAKING: Elite 2025 DL Justus ‘Jay’ Terry commits to Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Justus “Jay” Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 DL and the No. 35 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal
ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
dawgnation.com
Unforgettable week for Dawg Nation includes life’s highs and lows
A week of unbridled celebration has ended with shock and grief. I’d already written the account below of Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens when the tragic news broke that offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died as a result of a car accident early Sunday morning. Reportedly, fellow lineman Warren McClendon suffered minor injuries in the accident, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, is hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart responds after death of player, staffer
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning, the school announced, and now head football coach Kirby Smart has responded to the tragedy. "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler ...
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in a crash over the weekend. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
