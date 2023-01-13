ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Natural Hair On Instagram: ‘Let Black Hair Be Black Hair’

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Tia Mowry is always an advocate for Black women and the beauty recently took to Instagram to celebrate her natural hair, telling her followers to “let Black hair be Black hair.”

In a short IG video where the beauty showed off her natural hair and fresh face while donning a long sleeved black body suit, she gave Black women a love letter for their hair, starting the video with, “let Back hair be Black hair.”

She continued, “this is my real hair. It’s time for us to celebrate our uniqueness. You shoudn’t need to damage your hair for it to be considered beautiful. Because it already is beautiful. Black women are the strongest women I know. My mother. My grandmother. My great grandmother. Celebrate yourself.”

She then captured the heartfelt video with, “ Let Black hair be Black hair. I didn’t grow up with enough representation of real black hair in media. I want to be that representation for you. Your hair is amazing just the way it is, and you should be proud, like I am. #BlackGirlMagic

And you guys! I’ve been working on a special project that I am so excited to finally share with you all soon. This is a sneak peek of what’s to come. To stay updated, follow @4ubytia and sign up for the email list by clicking the link in my bio.”

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

And this is just one of the many reasons why we love Tia! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s ode to Black hair?

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season

6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Tia Mowry Shares How She Stays Positive On Instagram

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

