4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
mprnews.org
U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom
The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
swnewsmedia.com
Fireworks incident at Shakopee High School spurs student-led petition
A student-led petition is asking the Shakopee Public Schools District for “more communication” following a fireworks incident at Shakopee High School on Wednesday morning. The district confirmed that three students set off fireworks in a bathroom on the main level at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. A district spokesperson said within a minute, a school resource officer and another staff member right outside the bathroom responded to the scene and handled the situation.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
southsidepride.com
What does the FL in the DFL stand for?
It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
Metro-South Girls Hockey Falls in Overtime
The Metro-South Phoenix which includes Faribault has part of their co-op along with Burnsville a couple of St. Paul schools and DeLaSalle lost a 4-3 overtime heartbreaker today in Prior Lake. The loss dropped the Phoenix to 3-9 in the South Suburban Conference and 7-9 overall. The Lakers are now...
CBS News
Tony Troung, Minnesota Vikings caterer, to closes his Eden Prairie restaurant
After 33 years, Tony Troung has closed his Eden Prairie business, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant. That is where he became a Viking fan, and a team caterer. Mike Max talks to the Twin Cities legend.
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
KEYC
Hwy. 14 construction continues into winter months
A Mankato man identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. was hospitalized after crashing into the Mayo Clinic Health System.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul plan to plow this week, ask residents to move vehicles
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Both Minneapolis and St. Paul plan to use a slight warm-up this week as an opportunity to better clear snow on its residential streets after complaints from its residents, the cities said in notices issued on Sunday. While this is not a snow emergency,...
What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations. Here’s what to know:. Postal service. The U.S Postal Service will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota losing reserve defensive end to the transfer portal
Minnesota defensive end Lorenza Surgers will not return in 2023. He told The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder he intends to enter the transfer portal to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. After 4 seasons with Vanderbilt, Surgers transferred to Minnesota last offseason. His role with the Gophers never quite developed and he appeared in just six games.
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
hot967.fm
Mother Accused Of Killing Eli Hart Indicted For First-Degree Murder
(Hennepin County, MN) — The woman accused of killing her six-year-old son, Eli Hart, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in Hart’s death, and the new charge was added Friday. The first-degree count would carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of release if Thaler is convicted. Thaler has been offered a plea agreement on the second-degree charge, but hadn’t acted on it before Friday’s indictment.
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appointed to city housing board
Ex-Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has been appointed to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners. Minneapolis City Council approved Arradondo's appointment by a narrow 7-6 vote. The board consists of nine members who are responsible for approving the budget and for setting policy for public housing standards in the city.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
