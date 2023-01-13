Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 18
Chicago Tribune looks at the growing political clout of our city’s livable streets movement. Mayoral candidates answered questions about CTA reliability during 47th Ward Democrats forum (FOX) DePaulia: CTA isn’t actually Meeting the Moment when it comes to improving service and safety. Driver killed pedestrian on Bishop Ford...
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Helmets Optional
Bike helmet laws are going by the wayside as cities realize that requiring them discourages biking, which in turn makes biking more dangerous because drivers pay better attention when there are more cyclists on the road. Plus, the laws are disproportionately enforced. (Slate) Most transportation engineers are actually civil engineers...
