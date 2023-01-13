ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 18

Chicago Tribune looks at the growing political clout of our city’s livable streets movement. Mayoral candidates answered questions about CTA reliability during 47th Ward Democrats forum (FOX) DePaulia: CTA isn’t actually Meeting the Moment when it comes to improving service and safety. Driver killed pedestrian on Bishop Ford...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Helmets Optional

Bike helmet laws are going by the wayside as cities realize that requiring them discourages biking, which in turn makes biking more dangerous because drivers pay better attention when there are more cyclists on the road. Plus, the laws are disproportionately enforced. (Slate) Most transportation engineers are actually civil engineers...
GEORGIA STATE

