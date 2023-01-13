Read full article on original website
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham - Match Report: Gritty win takes Magpies up to third
Grit, determination, and a sprinkling of good fortune saw Newcastle gag all three points against Fulham. On the balance of play, Newcastle fully deserved the victory but it looked for a long time that it was going to be one of those days again. Similar to when they faced Leeds, Eddie Howe’s side was guilty of wasting a number of chances.
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
On This Day (16 Jan 1994): Buxton’s revival continues as Sunderland beat Boro!
The first half of the 1990’s was a strange time in the history of our football club - we had the peculiar end to the Denis Smith era, the cup run that led to Crosby taking the job permanently, and the inevitable appointment of Terry Butcher. After taking over...
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 27 - Sunderland vs Swansea City
Last time out... Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 (FA Cup 3rd Round) The lads left it late to get a win in the third round of the FA cup last Saturday after conceding a bit of a soft one to put us behind in the tie. The introduction of Ross Stewart...
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
Newcastle United keeping an eye on Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek situations at Chelsea — report
Chelsea may have a fairly length injury list at the moment, but given our frantic incoming transfer activities, we’re also in danger of (re-)bloating the squad beyond reason if and when they do return to fitness, especially as we’re now down to just two competitions for the rest of the season.
Opinion: “Dan Neil has written himself into Sunderland’s history books - it’s fully deserved!”
As a player, Dan Neil is a bit like Marmite- some love him and others aren’t so keen. People’s opinions have varied over the course of his first team career, but on Saturday, the midfielder etched his name into the Sunderland history books with a calm and composed finish.
Graham Potter sees ‘big future’ for ‘really exciting’ Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea
Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Mykhailo Mudryk — the generally accepted English spelling of his first name has been updated to y-and-i rather than y-and-y — strode out at half-time on Sunday to lap up the applause of Stamford Bridge, for the first of hopefully many, many, many times in the next eight and a half (8.5!) years.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch
You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Crystal Palace: Badiashile to make his debut!
Chelsea are beating teams to transfer targets in the January market — looking at you, Arsenal — but will these wins translate to wins on the pitch? Unfortunately, more players will be unavailable after the loss against Fulham. We really are living in dark times. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE...
Who is the best team along the River Wear? Sunderland Women and Durham go into battle today!
Get along to see Sunderland take on Durham today! Season card holders go for free. It’s derby day once again, folks, as Sunderland Women entertain Durham at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground today (DH5 9NA), and a good crowd is expected as we try and get the first victory over Durham since we returned to the Championship.
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)
Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down
Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.
