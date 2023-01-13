ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham - Match Report: Gritty win takes Magpies up to third

Grit, determination, and a sprinkling of good fortune saw Newcastle gag all three points against Fulham. On the balance of play, Newcastle fully deserved the victory but it looked for a long time that it was going to be one of those days again. Similar to when they faced Leeds, Eddie Howe’s side was guilty of wasting a number of chances.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Monday January 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”

Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
Graham Potter sees ‘big future’ for ‘really exciting’ Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Mykhailo Mudryk — the generally accepted English spelling of his first name has been updated to y-and-i rather than y-and-y — strode out at half-time on Sunday to lap up the applause of Stamford Bridge, for the first of hopefully many, many, many times in the next eight and a half (8.5!) years.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16

There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham

Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)

Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down

Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.

