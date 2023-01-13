ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Matt Milano named AP First-Team All-Pro for 2022 season

By Zach Jones
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - For the first time in his six-year NFL career, linebacker Matt Milano has been named as a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

The NFL announced both the First-Team and Second-Team All-Pro rosters on Friday, put together annually by the Associated Press, with Milano being recognized as one of the best players in his position group. The other two linebackers recognized as First-Team All-Pro players are Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens.

Milano has had a career-year with the Bills this season, totaling 99 tackles, a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and a touchdown. The 28-year-old was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 11 performance against the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Bills veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also recognized by the AP as a Second-Team All-Pro for his play in 2022. It is his second All-Pro honor after earning First-Team honors during his first season with the Bills in 2020.

This season, the 29-year-old caught 108 passes on 154 targets for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Diggs was also named to his third Pro Bowl this season.

The full list of All-Pro teams can be found in the link here:

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

