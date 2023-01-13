Electric vehicle chargers installed at new Round Rock Public Library garage ahead of Jan. 28 opening

Read full article on original website
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
Link Logistics Round Rock 45 industrial project to bring over 368K square feet of space
A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as Round Rock 45 once completed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Austin EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 on Duval Rd. undergoing expansion
Once renovations are complete at EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25, the station will have an expanded bay with renovated crew quarters compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 is undergoing renovations at 5228 Duval Road, Austin. The emergency medical services...
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
18 new places to shop in Round Rock
Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
TxDOT seeks to record public comments about updates to I-35 project
The I-35 Capital Express Central Project preferred design in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement was released Dec. 7, and the public comment period is on until March 7. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to record public comments about the latest updates to the...
Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing offers high-quality, custom designs
Ursula Overdiek has owned and operated Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing in Cedar Park since Jan. 2, 2013. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Every year, sales at Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing have grown 15%-20%, owner Ursula Overdiek said, a trend she hopes to continue. This January, Hang...
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
Development at Hutto Megasite to bring massive commercial growth
The 1,400-acre Hutto Megasite is situated west of CR 3349 and south of Hwy. 79, just 4 miles west of the roughly 1,200-acre Samsung semiconductor site under construction in Taylor. (Courtesy Jefferson Carroll) With a rash of industrial development underway across the Central Texas area, efforts in the city of...
Neighbors Market convenience store offers variety of beer, wine in Hutto
Neighbors Market opened in Hutto on Dec. 31. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Neighbors Market opened Dec. 31 at 6111 FM 1660, Ste. 200, Hutto. Owner David Mak said the convenience store, which is on the corner of FM 1660 and Limmer Loop, offers a wide selection of beer and wine in addition to other grocery items. A website is coming soon. 512-642-3113.
Review of Austin Water continues with a focus on staffing issues, audit recommendations
City Council heard a report on The University of Texas' audit of Austin Water Jan. 18. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After a series of water quality incidents, a leadership change and an external audit, Austin Water is looking to take on a range of improvements to staff up and solidify its operations.
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Lakeway day care owner denied special-use permit to operate business
Bianca King presents her case to council during a Jan. 17 Lakeway meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Lakeway resident Bianca King was denied a special-use permit to operate her at-home day care on Vanguard Street during the Jan. 17 Lakeway City Council meeting. The council was split in its decision, with...
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
Insurance agency Avila Medicare Solutions to open Feb. 10 in Cedar Park, providing Medicare assistance
The grand opening for Avila Medicare Solutions will be held Feb. 10. (Courtesy Pexels) Independent health insurance agency Avila Medicare Solutions will open an office in Cedar Park on Feb. 10. Avila Medicare Solutions provides assistance to Medicare beneficiaries with transitioning to Medicare while helping them understand plan options and...
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring
Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
Additional streets in Old Settlers Park may be added to 25 mph speed zone
T.C. Oates Lane, Whitlow Way and Sports Capital Crossing may have some new signage coming their way to guide drivers. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) T.C. Oates Lane, Whitlow Way and Sports Capital Crossing may have some new signage coming their way to guide drivers. Round Rock officials gave the first of...
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
