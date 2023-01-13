ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Bass Calls LAPD’s Recent Killing Of Three Black Men ‘Deeply Disturbing’

By Bilal G. Morris
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCTo5_0kE4Feex00

Source: Twitter / Twitter

A recent string of police in Los Angeles killing men of color has caused some serious concern among city officials .

MORE: Video Shows Keenan Anderson Was ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD, Now His Family Wants Justice

In just two days, three men of color were killed by LAPD, one of which involved a Black man who was having a mental health crisis.

On Jan. 2, Takar Smith, 45, was shot and killed by two LAPD officers after he raised a 10-inch (25-centimeter) butcher-style knife above his head during an altercation with officers. Before using lethal force, police also used a stun gun and pepper spray.

According to AP, Smith’s wife called the police to enforce a restraining order against him but warned officers that her husband had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication. She also warned of his aggressive nature telling the dispatcher, “He’s not in his right mind.”

Instead of calling for a specially trained mental health team, LAPD took an aggressive approach and approached Smith with their weapon drawn. After a 15-minute altercation with police, Smith became increasingly manic and incoherent, grabbing a knife from the kitchen counter. Officers yelled at Smith to “drop the knife,” pepper spraying then tasing him until he fell to his knees pleading with officers to “get away!”

Smith then picked the knife up he a dropped after being stunned and lifted it above his head. Two officers then fired seven shots, killing Smith on the scene.

A day later, Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, 31, got into a traffic accident around 3:30 p.m. at Venice and Lincoln boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, Anderson was visibly shaken up from the accident, but officers aggressively engaged with Anderson, which escalated the situation.

Officials said once more units arrived, Anderson started to get nervous and began to flee the scene.

That’s when, “officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome resistance,” the LAPD said in a written press release.

But body-camera footage, which was released this week, paints a picture of a scared Black man pleading for help as officers overwhelm him from all angles.

His visible screams of “Help me please” are jarring to watch.

Anderson, who is the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, was a dedicated high school teacher and father.

On the same day, police killed Keenan Anderson, they also shot and killed Oscar Sanchez in South L.A. , another man of color.

Video of all three police killings has been released to the public.

During a press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the police shootings “deeply disturbing.”

“Especially as a former health care professional, I am deeply troubled that mental health experts were not called in, even when there was a documented history of past mental health crisis,” Bass said in a statement, addressing Smith’s death. “When there is no immediate risk to others, law enforcement must not be the first responder when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. I believe officers and Angelenos agree on this.”

She also assured the community that a thorough investigation was underway .

“Full investigations are underway, and I pledge that the City’s investigations into these deaths will be transparent and will reflect the values of Los Angeles,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a press release. “I will ensure that the City’s investigations will drive only toward truth and accountability. Furthermore, the officers involved must be placed on immediate leave.”

SEE ALSO:

Who Killed Karon Blake? DC Police ID Slain 13-Year-Old, But Not His Shooter

Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old DC Boy Shot And Killed By Local Resident

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGY91_0kE4Feex00
The post Mayor Bass Calls LAPD’s Recent Killing Of Three Black Men ‘Deeply Disturbing’ appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice

The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family mourns 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is mourning their beloved son while also seeking justice. The boy has been identified as Marco Murillo, Jr. from Rialto, according to Los Angeles Police. Murillo’s family and authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Pomona Duo Jailed, Accused of October Murder in Pasadena

PASADENA - Police announced the arrest of a man and woman accused of homicide in the October 30 fatal shooting of a Rialto man. David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, are facing one count each of homicide after the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office formally filed charges January 11. The duo were arrested January 9, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies dispatched to the...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13

An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kvta.com

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
CAMARILLO, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy