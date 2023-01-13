Read full article on original website
Service & Sacrifice: Two rescue squad members log nearly 100 years of service combined
OBION COUNTY, TN — In an emergency, you call them. First responders are critical; many times they make the difference between life and death. And in many cases, they're volunteering to put themselves in harm's way to help you. That includes the men and women of the Obion County Rescue Squad.
Service & Sacrifice: Freddie Preuett and Bill Sowell
