Narcity
Morning Brief: Surviving A Long Flight, What Secretly Annoys Restaurant Staff & More
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here as we cross the halfway mark on January. ☕. Off The Top: It's a classic case of Breaking Bird; a pigeon wearing a tiny "backpack" full of meth was recently caught trying to smuggle the drugs into a B.C. prison yard. Sure, you could say a life of crime is for the birds, but the real lesson here is that even Canadian wildlife are struggling to make ends meet in the current economy.
Narcity
6 Indoor Waterparks In Ontario Where You Can Have A Mini Beach Vacay This Winter
Don't put your swimsuit away just yet. Ontario has several indoor waterparks where you can forget about the snow and enjoy a day in the water. Why You Need To Go: This Niagara resort lets you forget all about the snowy weather outside. From a four-storey water fort treehouse to a 40-foot drop on the Vortex, this indoor waterpark is full of thrills. The park is available for guests only.
Narcity
I'm A Newcomer To Canada & Here's Why Mocking Vancouverites In The Snow Is Problematic AF
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's the same story every time it snows in Vancouver. The flurry of memes. The videos of stranded cars. The rest of Canada shaking their heads before yelling, "You call that snow?"
Narcity
Calgary Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Lot Of Fog & The City Might Look Spooky
The Calgary weather forecast is calling for "dense fog patches" in the city which will impact visibility and things might look a little eerie. According to Environment Canada, fog patches could lift throughout the day on Monday, January 16 but they're likely to return by the evening and hang around into Tuesday.
Narcity
'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Opened Up About Filming In Alberta & How Canadian It Felt
HBO's latest hit series, The Last Of Us, is finally airing and one of the show's stars Pedro Pascal took the opportunity to give a special shout-out to Canada. Speaking to CTV's etalk at the premiere of The Last Of Us, Pascal declared his love for Canada after spending a year in the Great White North shooting the series.
Narcity
12 Best Ottawa Restaurants For Japanese Eats That Local Foodies Are Totally In Love With
If you're dreaming of sushi rolls and ramen bowls you can turn those dreams into a reality at one of the many Japanese restaurants in Ottawa. Narcity asked readers what Ottawa's best Japanese restaurants are in an Instagram Q&A and here are their top choices. Sansotei Ramen. Price: 💸💸
