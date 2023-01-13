Don't put your swimsuit away just yet. Ontario has several indoor waterparks where you can forget about the snow and enjoy a day in the water. Why You Need To Go: This Niagara resort lets you forget all about the snowy weather outside. From a four-storey water fort treehouse to a 40-foot drop on the Vortex, this indoor waterpark is full of thrills. The park is available for guests only.

2 DAYS AGO