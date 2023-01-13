Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Energy Workforce & Technology Council Sets Succession Plan
The Energy Workforce & Technology Council has approved a long-term executive leadership succession plan. The Energy Workforce & Technology Council has approved a long-term executive leadership succession plan. The Council said that the current CEO Leslie Beyer would step down in July 2023. Effective immediately, Molly Determan, the current Chief...
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced that it has issued its Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for two upcoming Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas lease sales to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022. Lease Sale 259 and Lease...
rigzone.com
NZTC Funds Innovative Emission Reduction Tech
The Net Zero Technology Centre has made £500,000 available for emissions-reducing technology development and deployment projects. The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has launched its Open Innovation Program for 2023, placing on offer £500,000 for businesses developing and deploying emission-reducing technology. The program is aimed at developing and...
rigzone.com
UAE Quartet Partners up on CCM Pilot Project
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined forces with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralizes carbon dioxide (CO2) within rock formations found in the Emirate of Fujairah. The project, due to commence in January...
rigzone.com
Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
The U.S. shale boom is done, according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates. “Several factors are behind the end of the U.S. shale boom,” he told Rigzone. “First and foremost, capital discipline has usurped the production growth model of years gone by. Secondly, producers are...
rigzone.com
Aramco Acquires Trading Arm of USA Refiner Motiva
Saudi Aramco has acquired the trading arm of US refiner Motiva Enterprises LLC as the state-owned oil giant expands its operations in the Americas. It also set up a new entity, Houston-based Aramco Trading Americas LLC, which will be the regional hub for the Saudi company’s trading arm, it said in a statement. ATA will be the sole supplier and offtaker for Motiva, which owns the biggest refinery in the US, the 630,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant.
rigzone.com
Canada Adds Another 38 Rigs
The additions comprised 28 oil rigs and 10 gas rigs and take Canada's total rig count up to 227 rigs. — Canada added 38 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on January 13. The additions comprised 28 oil rigs...
rigzone.com
Europe Forgoes Diesel Shipments
Diesel traders are diverting cargoes of the fuel away from the European Union with just days to go until the bloc bans almost all imports from top supplier Russia. Four vessels hauling about 2.9 million barrels of diesel-type fuel updated their destinations to New York in recent weeks, having previously signaled ports in northwest Europe, according to information from Vortexa Ltd. and separate tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
