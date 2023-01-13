Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
WSLS
Beyond The Forecast - Longer days but colder weather?
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. The winter so far, as you may have guessed, is a little out of the ordinary. At this point in the year, afternoon temperatures tend to be in the upper 40s, and through the first half of January, the average high was 57 degrees.
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
WSLS
True or False: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been fun for me to hear about or learn some of the weather wives’ tales that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the big ones I often hear is the one regarding thunderstorms in winter. Depending on who I...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local to open art-themed AirBnb featuring unique artwork and animal sculptures
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A once abandoned, crumbling building on Craghead Street in Danville is on its way to becoming a state-of-the-art AirBnb. VANTAGE Art Flats will include 9 apartment-style rooms, an art studio, and a seven-foot-tall elephant statue to welcome guests. Rick Barker Properties bought the 500 block of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore
Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
WSLS
Thawing out in the coming days as temperatures rise to March-like levels
ROANOKE, Va. – It was rather unpleasant to be outdoors Saturday as we dealt with below-average temperatures and gusty winds. We have good news in both departments today as the wind weakens and the temperatures rise. Look for some northwesterly breezes early on today, but the wind will not...
WDBJ7.com
The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for its customers. The Brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear. Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added...
WDBJ7.com
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins Cove
WFXR is reporting that the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke desires local residents to assist with reporting any deceased fowl because they may have died from bird flu. A Bald Eagle was found dead on December 8 at Carvins Cove with no signs of trauma. Later examination determined that the bird died from a contagious influenza that is responsible for more than 50,000 chickens dying or being put down and the price of eggs rising.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WDBJ7.com
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 581N right lane and shoulder are no longer closed. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke brush fire closed the right lane and shoulder along 581N Sunday. The fire was at mile marker 1. Check back for updates.
cbs19news
SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
Liberty News
Spring 2023 Semester officially begins as new and returning students participate in Welcome Week
Campus is buzzing once again as Liberty University welcomed its new and returning students for the start of the Spring 2023 Semester on Monday. The new students — including freshmen and transfer students — are joining Liberty at an exciting time in the university’s history. In the fall, Liberty marked its largest total on-campus residential enrollment, at 15,800.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds cat adoption event
LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — This weekend, the Lynchburg Humane Society held a special adoption event for all of their cats and kittens. After last weekend’s special adoption event for the Lynchburg Humane Society’s dogs, they had to make sure their cats weren’t left out. The Society...
chathamstartribune.com
Closing the sale with Southern Virginia Settlements LLC
Conversations about real estate often include three main actors: buyers, sellers, and the real estate agents that connect the two. Yet handling all the details and closing the deal are settlement agents, like Southern Virginia Settlements LLC. “Once the contract is completed everybody’s ready to go, but there’s so much...
Comments / 1