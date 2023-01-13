ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Beyond The Forecast - Longer days but colder weather?

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. The winter so far, as you may have guessed, is a little out of the ordinary. At this point in the year, afternoon temperatures tend to be in the upper 40s, and through the first half of January, the average high was 57 degrees.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore

Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New residential units in historical building now available to rent

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins Cove

WFXR is reporting that the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke desires local residents to assist with reporting any deceased fowl because they may have died from bird flu. A Bald Eagle was found dead on December 8 at Carvins Cove with no signs of trauma. Later examination determined that the bird died from a contagious influenza that is responsible for more than 50,000 chickens dying or being put down and the price of eggs rising.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Liberty News

Spring 2023 Semester officially begins as new and returning students participate in Welcome Week

Campus is buzzing once again as Liberty University welcomed its new and returning students for the start of the Spring 2023 Semester on Monday. The new students — including freshmen and transfer students — are joining Liberty at an exciting time in the university’s history. In the fall, Liberty marked its largest total on-campus residential enrollment, at 15,800.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Humane Society holds cat adoption event

LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — This weekend, the Lynchburg Humane Society held a special adoption event for all of their cats and kittens. After last weekend’s special adoption event for the Lynchburg Humane Society’s dogs, they had to make sure their cats weren’t left out. The Society...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Closing the sale with Southern Virginia Settlements LLC

Conversations about real estate often include three main actors: buyers, sellers, and the real estate agents that connect the two. Yet handling all the details and closing the deal are settlement agents, like Southern Virginia Settlements LLC. “Once the contract is completed everybody’s ready to go, but there’s so much...
DANVILLE, VA

