Game Day preview: Can Oregon Ducks men's basketball get on track vs. No. 9 Arizona Wildcats?

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
 4 days ago
Men's basketball

Oregon (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 Arizona (15-2, 4-2)

3 p.m., Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3)

About the Ducks

  • So, a blowout loss to Arizona State wasn’t exactly how Oregon wanted to start its weekend at home, but luckily for the Ducks, they get a chance to turn things around Saturday against one of the top teams in the nation in No. 9 Arizona. They are 10-3 against the Wildcats since the 2015-16 season and had a seven-game win going into last season’s only meeting, which was won by Arizona, 84-81. Take out two double-digit wins by Oregon during the last 13 games, and the other 11 were decided by an average of 4.7 points with four going into overtime.
  • Be ready for some lineup changes Saturday. After Thursday’s loss, coach Dana Altman was pretty clear that the Ducks, in order to play better, needed to do something different. The starting lineup might be the first thing that gets altered. Injuries have limited Altman’s options for most of the season, but Oregon is back to 11 healthy scholarship players so there are opportunities to do some tweaking. Will Richardson, N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Brennan Rigsby and Rivaldo Soares have started the last eight games. Safe to assume Richardson and Dante will play as many minutes as they possibly can every game, Guerrier as well. Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy started the first four games before getting hurt, so he is an option to move back into the starting lineup. As is Jermaine Couisnard, who has been productive off the bench in his three games back from injury, averaging 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

About the Wildcats

  • Five days after getting stunned by Washington State in a 74-61 loss at home, Arizona responded with with an 86-74 win in Corvallis Thursday against Oregon State. Three players recorded a double-double against the Beavers — 6-11 junior forward Azuolas Tubelis who had 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds; 7-0, 260-pound center Oumar Ballo, who had 15 points and 14 rebounds; and point guard Kerr Kriisa, who had 13 points and 11 assists.
  • Tubelis, Ballo and Kriisa weren’t just good Thursday. Those three have been among the best in the conference and nation all season. Tubelis (20.8 points per game, 9.18 rebounds per game) and Ballo (16.7 ppg, 9.24 rpg) are the No. 1 and No. 3 scorers in the conference, and the No. 2 and No. 1 rebounders, respectively. Ballo is shooting 67.1% (106-for-158) from the field and Tubelis is shooting 58.4% (139-for-238). Kriisa is the Pac-12 leader in assists, both overall (102) and per game (6.0).
  • Not surprisingly, the Wildcats are the top scoring team in the Pac-12 and ranked No. 3 in the NCAA in both scoring (85.8) and rebounds (42.06) per game. They also rank ninth nationally shooting 50.0% from the field as a team. And yet, Arizona hasn’t exactly been crushing its conference opponents. In six Pac-12 games, the Wildcats have lost to Utah and Washington State — two teams Oregon has defeated — and only have a +1.5 scoring margin.

Statistical comparisons

  • Scoring average: Oregon, 68.6; Arizona, 85.8
  • Opp. scoring average: Oregon, 66.4; Arizona, 72.6
  • FG percentage: Oregon, 43.8%; Arizona, 50.0%
  • Opp. FG percentage: Oregon, 41.5%; Arizona, 40.4%
  • 3-point FG percentage: Oregon, 29.3%; Arizona, 34.8%
  • 3-point FG per game: Oregon, 6.5; Arizona, 7.9
  • FT percentage: Oregon, 66.9%; Arizona, 73.1%
  • Rebounds per game: Oregon, 37.1; Arizona, 42.1
  • Rebounding margin: Oregon, +4.4; Arizona, +9.4
  • Assists per game: Oregon, 12.7; Arizona, 20.1
  • Turnovers per game: Oregon, 12.9; Arizona, 13.9
  • Turnover margin: Oregon, -1.3; Arizona, -1.6

