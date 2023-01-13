Read full article on original website
Comic Review: Darth Vader (2020) #30
Under the tutelage of Darth Vader, Sabé, the former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala, has slipped further under the influence of the Empire. Seeking to liberate their companion from Darth Vader’s grasp or put an end to her desecration of Padmé’s memory, Sabé’s fellow handmaidens apprehended the assassin Ochi of Bestoon.
Echo Base Live XII: Sixth guest announced
In under 2 weeks time, the next Echo Base Live will return to a galaxy not so far, far away at (the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch), and the announcements coming quicker than an Endor speeder bike. Following Kenneth Colley, Guy Henry, Paul Kasey and Rufus Wright and Spencer Wilding, the team have revealed their sixth guest, Aidan Cook who played Two Tubes and Caitken in Rogue One, Bobbajo and Strono Tuggs in The Force Awakens, Trypto Buball in The Last Jedi, Boolio in The Rise of Skywalker and Aemon Gremm in Solo, not to mention appearances in ‘Andor’.
Making Tracks Episode 154: Do Tofurkey: With guests Vivien Lyra Blair and Michael Culver
The Marks return for 2023 with the first episode of the year as they delve into the new years madness looking at what’s ahead in 2023, as well as welcoming our guests from The Empire Strikes Back Captain Needa himself veteran actor Michael Culver and from Obi-Wan Kenobi in her first ever podcast interview Princess Leia actress Vivien Lyra Blair. All this, a listeners question and all the usual nonsense on episode 154 of Making Tracks.
Galaxy of Creatures returns for season 2
Great news as the awesome Galaxy of Creatures is back for a second season, continuing Ares tour of the galaxy as he studies the creatures of the cosmos. Here’s all the info you need to enjoy the menagerie. January 17, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Today, Lucasfilm announced...
Good Morning Tatooine – Your Weekly Star Wars Recap (15th January 2023)
Join Brian Cameron, and Paul Naylor on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. On this weeks show we discuss the launch of The Bad Batch season 2.We talk about the new Darth Vader comic from Marvel, and check out the Indiana Jones products coming from Marvel.
Celebration 1999: The Celebration That Almost Wasn’t
Of all the people best qualified to discuss the ups and downs of the very first Star Wars Celebration back in 1999 in a rainy Denver, it’s Dan Madsen. A legend in the fan community (not just of Star Wars but of Lord of the Rings, Back to the Future and Star Trek), Dan takes us back to an article he originally wrote for StarWars.com – an article that incredibly is only available via the Wayback Machine – describing the challenges of bringing into the world a convention that almost a quarter of a centruy later is only growing bigger.
Ships of the Galaxy: UT-60D U-wing starfighter/support craft
Trying to ignore the fact that Rogue One was released over 6 years ago and conscious that this vessel still feels box fresh, StarWars.com take a closer look at the U-Wing, arguably the most OT-like vehicle unveiled in the modern era and a vessel that was integral to the Rebellions war efforts in the years leading up to and during the Galactic Civil War.
