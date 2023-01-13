Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs
As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
mysaline.com
Single Parents can apply for this Scholarship until March 15th
If you’re a single parent looking to pay for college classes, apply for this annual scholarship until March 15th. Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training. A full list of eligibility guidelines is available at aspsf.org/eligibility.
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
Kait 8
IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23. The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, because of April 15 falling on the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, April 17.
hopeprescott.com
Session starts smoothly
LITTLE ROCK – The 2023 legislative session got off to a smooth start. The full Senate confirmed the governor’s secretarial nominations, and Senate committees got their initial organizational meetings out of the way. The governor had named 14 of a possible 15 cabinet nominees, and the Senate quickly...
Bentley's law proposed in Arkansas, protecting the children of drunk driving victims
ARKANSAS, USA — District 81 Representative RJ Hawk is the lead sponsor for HB1131 which would introduce the Bentley Law to Arkansas. If passed, the bill would require intoxicated drivers to pay child support for the victim's children. Representative Hawk explained that it started for him while campaigning and...
gamblingnews.com
Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas
Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
Kait 8
Drought, disease take heavy toll on Arkansas farmers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas farmers, having survived a year of drought and disease, face several uncertainties in the year ahead. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, last year’s drought was one of the worst in state history. “Row crop farmers had to start irrigating fields...
fox16.com
Apply to become an intern for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this summer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until March 31, 2023. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
talkbusiness.net
Electric Coops CEO wrestles with ever-evolving factors to maintain reliability, affordability
With energy prices affected by everything from oil and gas supplies to the transportation limitations to the Ukranian conflict and weather, it’s not easy to keep the lights on. Buddy Hasten, President and CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, said Sunday (Jan. 15) on Talk Business & Politics...
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Kait 8
Arkansas School Choice Week provides education options for students and families
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Arkansas schools, organizations, and individuals have planned a total of 303 celebrations of educational opportunities for January. During the last two years, families and educators in Arkansas have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. According to a news release, a survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child’s education.
Governor’s latest executive order repeals ‘obsolete’ COVID restriction orders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order repealing multiple previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 that she deemed "obsolete."
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
magnoliareporter.com
‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids
Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
KHBS
Arkansas kindergarten vaccination numbers trail CDC requirements
ROGERS, Ark. — A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not enough kindergarten students across the county are vaccinated against measles and other dangerous viruses. The CDC says 250,000 children are at risk of viruses such as the measles due to a dip in...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
